Olivia McTaggart on her way to winning the women’s pole vault at the London Diamond League meet. Photo / Louie Hadfield, Athletics New Zealand

Livi McTaggart was the sole New Zealander at the London Diamond League athletics meet, and emerged as the surprise winner in the pole vault to round up a sensational few days for the Auckland athlete who is currently based at Loughborough.

McTaggart is in outstanding form, equalling her personal best set two years ago (4.71 metres) in Luzern four days before London and bettering it by two more centimetres to win in London with a vault of 4.73m.

McTaggart, 25, was not favoured in the eight-strong world-class field, which included twice world champion and Paris Olympic silver medal winner Katie Moon (USA) and 2024 World Indoor champion Molly Caudery (Great Britain) and Angelica Moser (Switzerland), currently second in the Diamond League pole vault points.

As part of the 60,000-strong crowd, and at the back of the stadium at the opposite end, it required the excellent ground announcing, binoculars and the live results through my phone to follow McTaggart’s thrilling progress. The last of which required texts to my brother for his postcode as, without a code, Wi-Fi access was denied - the joys of the modern world.

McTaggart cleared her new personal best of 4.73m on her second attempt with Moon, Moser and Emily Groves (USA) clearing on their third attempts. All failed at 4.84m and, through countback, McTaggart won with Moon second, Moser third and Groves fourth. The icing on the celebration cake was that the lifetime best also equalled the World Athletics qualifying standard.