Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle / Sport

Athletics Insight: Geordie Beamish inspires Whanganui students with lessons on resilience

Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Juliet McKinlay won the 200m hurdles, the first event of the new athletics season, in increasingly gloomy conditions.

Juliet McKinlay won the 200m hurdles, the first event of the new athletics season, in increasingly gloomy conditions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It was good to welcome Geordie Beamish and family back to Whanganui, as reported in Wednesday’s Whanganui Chronicle by Fin Ocheduszko Brown.

At the Whanganui Collegiate School assembly on Monday, Beamish spoke briefly after all watched the motivational clips of the final lap of the 1500 metre title at the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save