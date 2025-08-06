Advertisement
Athletics Insight: Former Whanganui athlete Max Attwell sets decathlon PB in Poland

By
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

Former Whanganui athlete Max Attwell, with coach Terry Lomax, has set a personal best in a decathlon competition in Poland.

It was a chilly return to Whanganui as course marshall at the Whanganui Riverbank parkrun on Saturday morning after seven weeks in the northern hemisphere summer.

It was good to be sharing the chilly morning with 83 participants and nine other volunteers.

It was also good to catch up with

