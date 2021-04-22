2021 Tasman Tanning Premier Whanganui rugby season set for kick off

Marist and Border will kick off their 2021 Premier seasons at Spriggens Park tomorrow. Photo / Jared Smith

Marist and Border will kick off their 2021 Premier seasons at Spriggens Park tomorrow. Photo / Jared Smith

The concept of a clear Top 3 and notable Bottom 3 in the six-team Tasman Tanning Premier competition may well be consigned to 2020 where it belongs, as a new campaign kicks off tomorrow.

While the WRFU has retained the shorter season format as the schedule returns to a more traditional April start time, a number of Premier sides have replenished their stocks, which could even out the score lines and match results.

McCarthy's Transport Ruapehu made the semifinals last year with only two wins from 10 matches, as there was a clear demarcation line to the leading clubs in Waverley Harvesting Border, Byford's Readimix Taihape and Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau.

Not part of that conversation, even though they only missed the playoffs by a point, were Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist, but with debut coach Travers Hopkins returning – their first retained regime in several years – Marist want to show Border they've stepped up their game at Spriggens Park tomorrow.

Last year's efforts were sobering – Marist losing to Border 79-19 and 44-10 - but with 30-odd players now considered part of his Premier playing group, Hopkins is confident he won't face the shortage of resources from season's past.

"It's really promising, compared to 11 months ago.

"We were able to step outside a bit – 'what works and what doesn't work?'

"It wasn't working, player-numbers wise.

"For me, it was about building the culture and attitude. You'll be tested when the hard times come."

Before Border won their Premier title on Cooks Gardens last September, the Tasman Tanning Senior final was played, and Hopkins has secured talents from both sides of that game.

"Duane [Brown]'s done a really good job nurturing those guys coming through," said Hopkins of the Ali Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Marist Celtic coach.

As well as Celtic, coming from championship-winning Harvey Round Motors Ratana are tough prop Shade Tuaine-Whanau and athletic winger Jamie Robertson.

Add to that personnel is the return home of Daniel Kauika, who television viewers will remember from the TV3 show 2nd Chance Charlie last year.

These talented young players complement veterans like prop Viki Tofa, lock Lake Ah Chong and stalwart captain Bradley Graham, and incumbent Steelform Whanganui representative players in hooker Jack Yarrall, lock Brad O'Leary and inspirational midfielder Josiah Bogileka.

Muscling up in the pack could be key for Marist, who have to keep the ball away from Border's much-vaunted backs as often as possible.

"There's no secret of the fact that anywhere from 9-14 they're pretty lethal – it's a formidable backline," said Hopkins.

"They are the carry-over champs for a reason. We're going to take it to them; we're not going to shy away from any team this year.

"There's nowhere to hide in this competition. You have to put your best out there."

Having won the Premier title in his debut coaching season, former Whanganui captain Cole Baldwin has continued his shrewd man-management of Premier's proven commodities.

Border changed from Tuesday-Thursday training sessions to extended Wednesday evening hit-outs last year and will keep that schedule.

The playmaking contingent of Lindsay Horrocks, Craig Clare and Nick Harding know how to set the game's direction and tempo without over-practising anything.

And once they set speedster cousins Vereniki Tikoisolomone and Alekesio Vakarorogo loose, Border are nigh-on uncatchable.

"We started quite late, the middle of March, just to give everyone a decent off-season," said Baldwin.

One player getting plenty of pre-season work is loose forward Semi Vodosese - part of the Hurricanes Under 20 group with fellow former Whanganui Collegiate alumni Harry Godfrey and Ben Strang.

"We're not putting too much pressure on him, because people will be keeping an eye on him," said Baldwin.

"We've got a couple of other guys coming in as well. Hopefully, they buy into what we're trying to achieve."

The one notable absence from the 2020 champions is dynamic Whanganui prop Kamipeli Latu, who has moved to Tauranga.

"He's a big loss. It's an opportunity for someone else to take over," said Baldwin.

Regarding the opposition, Baldwin also holds believes a wider distribution of talent across the clubs should make for a tougher season.

"You just look at the players on every team; everyone can knock everyone over.

"Not going to take any team for granted this year. Taihape and Kaierau will be looking to go a little bit further."

In the other opening day matches, Taihape will make the longest trip of their campaign into the Waitotara Valley to meet Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri.

Kaierau will host Ruapehu in what should be a physical clash at the Country Club.

The draw is:

Premier (2.30pm kickoffs): Marist vs Border, Spriggens Park; Ngamatapouri vs Taihape, Waitotara Valley; Kaierau vs Ruapehu, Country Club.