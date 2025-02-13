The historic Paddle Steamer Waimarie has been the target of youthful antics over summer. Photo / NZME
The managers of two historic riverboats on the Whanganui River are up in arms after a spate of dangerous antics by young people climbing on board the vessels.
There have been serious ongoing issues on the Paddle Steamer Waimarie and Motor Vessel Wairua including breaking and entering, graffiti, vandalism, broken windows, theft and, about eight years ago, an assault on a crew member who tried to intervene.
Both heritage craft managers said there were serious safety risks with jumping off the boats and if the exploits continued there was a chance someone could be badly hurt or killed.
Paddle Steamer Waimarie manager Jen Britton, who has been in her role for about 20 months, called the police on Monday night after seeing a group of young people on security camera fooling around on the boats.
Kiwi Vintage Tourism-Motor Vessel Wairua director Sam Mordey said diving off vessels and bridges into the river was dangerous as some areas were shallow, and the waterfront had been a zone of commercial activity since the 1840s.
A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said they did not advocate jumping off the City Bridge into the river, but if people were going to do it they should take care.
“Check the water for obstacles before you jump – not only logs but other jumpers and watercraft as well."
Two deaths in Wellington over the past decade as a result of people jumping off the jib of a preserved floating steam crane were front of mind for Mordey, who said it would have been an unimaginable tragedy for the families and the people responsible for the ship.
“We simply don’t want that here,” he said.
Whanganui District Council’s advice on water safety
Know your limits.
Never swim alone.
Swimming at Castlecliff wharf is banned because of the danger.
If you’re at the beach, watch for rips because they can carry you away from shore. How do you spot a rip? It can look like murky brown water caused by stirred-up sand, a smoother surface with waves breaking either side, debris floating out to sea, or a rippled look when the water around it is calm.
The two Whanganui beaches patrolled by surf lifeguards are Castlecliff Beach and Kai Iwi Beach. Lifeguards are on site with flags out from midday to 6pm over summer.
Swim spots can change from one day to the next so check the area each time you visit.
Look for hidden logs or debris when diving and swimming and check the water’s depth because water levels can change dramatically.
Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.