Ryan Morrison, 14, left, with head instructor Jonathan Mauchline standing beside Tommy the Tomahawk. Photo/ Supplied

The sky is the limit for a young Whanganui pilot who represented both Whanganui and the Lower North Island in a national event.

Ryan Morrison, 14, a student at Whanganui High School, represented the Lower North Island at the National Flying Competition held in Blenheim recently.

As well as representing the Lower North Island, Ryan was also the youngest pilot to take flight at the championships.

He competed in the flight manoeuvres section, scoring 128 out of 160.

“I had to complete a basic flight as accurately as I could from take off to landing. While I didn’t place, I had an amazing time taking part in the competition. I also had the chance to visit their Aero Museum down there which was interesting.”

Ryan joined the Whanganui Aero Club three years ago, after taking part in a trial flight.

“I was gifted a trial flight for my birthday. I quite liked it so I decided to join the club.”

He says flying runs in his blood, with his great-grandfather also flying.

“He learnt at the Whanganui Aero Club as well. He took part in his first flight in 1950. I have a personal family connection to the club. The club itself is a very friendly and social place.”

He says the club is great to be a part of, with plenty of chances to take to the skies.

“We take part in club and regional competitions. The Aero Club is starting a Young Eagles programme next term for flyers aged 15-18. People have to apply for the programme and the club will consider applications from any secondary school students.”

Ryan says there is no age limit to learning how to fly, with the oldest member of the Whanganui Aero Club in their 80s.

“That’s the beauty of it. You’re never too old to fly.”

Ryan wants to be a pilot and he says being part of the Whanganui Aero Club inspired that decision.

“I love flying so much so I want to do it for a career. The good thing about being part of the club is you get training and hands-on experience. It’s a great club and I recommend everyone with an interest in flying joins.”

The Details:

What: Whanganui Aero Club.

Where: Airport Rd, Whanganui.

Information: to book a trial flight, or to find out more about the Young Eagles programme or club, contact: 06 345 0914 email info@wanganuiaeroclub.co.nz or visit the website https://www.wanganuiaeroclub.co.nz/











