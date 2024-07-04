The Wanganui Darts League did not have many young players until about five years ago when Jayde and some of her contemporaries took up the sport after learning from adult family members.

In 2021, Jayde was a member of the girls’ team of six to win the 2021 Junior and Youth National Darts Championship held in Wainuiomata.

Wicky, who plans to accompany his granddaughter and her mother Miranda Bell to Budapest, said he was thrilled for Jayde.

“I never imagined that she would be going to an international competition at this age,” he said.

“Jayde liked my trophies and said she wanted to win some of her own. She was very observant and spent time watching me and other adults throw darts when she was first learning. I’m glad she loves darts so much because it’s a great bonding experience for us.”

Jayde said she had not won any trophies although she had several medals won at darts tournaments.

“I’d still like to win some trophies of my own,” she said.

“I find darts very motivating because every time I lose it makes me want to keep playing until I win.”

The Year 8 Kai Iwi School student said she also enjoyed playing netball, basketball and soccer.

Jayde and other young local darts players are under the umbrella of Darts Wanganui and supported by the darts community.

They have sessions every Sunday at the Wanganui Darts League Hall on Heads Rd.

Jayde Bell 12, has been playing darts for four years since learning from her grandfather John Wicky. Photo / Bevan Conley

“It’s great to see a new generation enjoying the game,” Wicky said.

“They can play against each other as well as the more experienced adults in a friendly, supportive atmosphere.”

Jayde and her family are now fundraising for travel costs and Wicky said Kai Iwi School principal Ross Harvey had been drumming up support.

“He has approached Grumpy Old Men Enterprises [Gome] and they have offered to contribute which is really nice of them,” he said.

“Any support is greatly appreciated.”

The WDF is a sport governing body and a tournament organiser for the game of darts. It was formed in 1974 by representatives of the original 14 founding members. Membership is open to the national organising bodies for darts and New Zealand is one of 79 countries with WDF membership.

Liz Wylie is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. She joined the editorial team in 2014 and regularly covers stories from Whanganui and the wider region. She also writes features and profile stories.