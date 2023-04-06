There will be something for everyone at the Whanganui Toy Fair.

The world’s first carbon-neutral toy fair is coming to Whanganui.

Whanganui Toy Fair organiser Steven Brown says the second annual Whanganui Toy Fair was organised with the planet in mind, with plans to offset the carbon footprint created by attending the fair.

“This is going to be achieved by giving away free trees to attendees to take home and plant, thereby offsetting the carbon footprint created by them attending the Whanganui Toy Fair. As the tree grows each year, absorbing more and more carbon, the Whanganui Toy Fair will become a carbon-positive event.”

The first Whanganui Toy Fair took place last year, and Steve says with 110 tables of collectable toys and 1800 people through the door, it was the biggest toy fair in New Zealand.

The Toy Fair raises funds for local charities.

“Last year, we raised $5,000 for local charities and groups.”

This year, Steve is working with the local scout group to raise funds for charities.

“We will create Pinewood Derby Racing kits for the public to purchase. We have some great support from the local business community, supplying materials to build a new four-lane track; supply of wooden blocks for building the race cars; funding for the wheels and axles; the printing of the kit set instructions.”

Steven says all funds made from the sale of the cars will be split between two organisations - Sommerville, a disability support service for children and young adults, and the scout group, to help fund costs to attend the national jamboree.

As well as the racing, there will be a sausage sizzle and charity tables. Each charity supported by the fair has a free table, sponsored by local businesses.

“The charity can sell toys donated to them from families, friends and supporters of that charity. The businesses sponsoring the table have the chance to advertise their businesses through posters and banners put up around the walls of the stadium.”

There will be commemorative badges for sale at the event.

“These are always popular. We have model vehicles, button badges and commemorative envelopes. We also have Outpost 42nd Garrison of the 501 Legion coming along to help raise further funds.”

He also wants to promote Whanganui.

“I have an out-of-town goodies bag which will show the out-of-towners just how great Whanganui is. Stay a while. Make a weekend of it, don’t just come for the day to attend the Whanganui Toy Fair. Better still, make Whanganui your home. If you have an interest or hobby, when visiting an unfamiliar area, you inevitably visit the one toy shop you know about, only to return home and tell a friend about it, who immediately informs you of other toy shops you could have visited if you had only known about it. Here in Whanganui, we have a few shops for toy collectors and a toy museum.”

The Details:

What: Whanganui Toy Fair

When: May 14, 11am - 2pm

Where: Springvale Stadium

Cost: $2

For more information, email: whanganuitoyfair@gmail.com.