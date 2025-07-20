The journal belonged to Private Hugh Montgomery Purdie and contained entries on everything from basic physics formulas to chemical compounds.

Purdie was a plumber from Auckland who served with the New Zealand Expeditionary Force in Europe.

The Heritage New Zealand team found his notes on water sterilisation particularly interesting.

“Purdie’s observations of a particular method of water sterilisation are remarkable,” Edwards said.

“What he describes is a method of sterilising water using ultraviolet light generated by large military searchlights, which he had likely come across in France.”

Purdie tested his theory with water from the Seine that was purposely contaminated to assess the effectiveness of the method.

“The process was subjected to severe tests. The water to be treated was drawn from the Seine below Paris and was further contaminated with germs of cholera, diphtheria – indeed, every effort was made to make the water as poisonous as possible,” Purdie wrote.

“The germ-contaminated water was then drawn off in the usual manner, being induced to flow over the lamp, and upon withdrawal was found to be absolutely sterile – all contagious germs having been completely destroyed as a result of exposure to the ultraviolet rays.”

As a qualified plumber, Purdie recognised the importance of sanitation and, therefore, the significance of these findings.

“What’s also impressive is Purdie’s ability to see the potential for this new technology to improve the lives of many, suggesting that it would only take a small dynamo to feed the lamps with the necessary current,” Edwards said.

“The fact that he took time to record what he knew of the process in such detail shows he could see the potential of the method.

“What he would not have known was that, after technology improved in the 1930s, the UV method would become a widely accepted and scientifically proven method of treating water adopted by large cities around the world.”

Currently, Paris uses a mix of carbon, UV light and ozone to sanitise its drinking water.

After the armistice that ended World War I in November 1918, Purdie was promoted to sergeant and transferred to the army’s education department.

Edwards believed it was possible his writings were notes that he may have used in some of the teaching in his new role.

The National Army Museum said it would add the notebook to its collection of WWI soldiers’ diaries and memorabilia.

“Purdie’s notebook is an incredible piece of the New Zealand First World War experience,” collections and exhibitions manager Caitlin Timmer-Arends said. “We are grateful for the diligence of the Hospice Mid-Northland staff and volunteers, and thankful to my former colleagues at Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga for their part in the donation.”

However, Purdie’s story still has some details missing, which Edwards is keen to resolve.

“We have managed to find out some information about Hugh – that he served in the RNZAF during World War II, though probably not overseas; that he was married with two children and that he died in 1980.

“If anybody has any additional information about Hugh Purdie, his family or his notebook, we’d love to hear from them.”

People with more information can contact Bill Edwards at infonorthland@heritage.org.nz.