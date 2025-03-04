Part of Victoria Ave, Whanganui, was closed as emergency services responded to a chemical spill at a dry cleaning business on February 28. Photo / Eva de Jong

WorkSafe is making inquiries after two people were taken to hospital after a chemical spill at a Whanganui dry-cleaning business.

Four fire trucks and a number of police cars were called to La Nuova Dry Cleaning on Victoria Ave about 12.50pm on Friday. A Fire and Emergency NZ hazardous response team was sent to Whanganui Hospital to prevent further contamination on-site.

La Nuova Dry Cleaning owner Brad Craig said he had logged the event with WorkSafe and could not comment further until an investigation had been carried out.

“All I can say is that the two people that were injured and went to hospital were not our employees, they were from a third-party company,” Craig said.

“They were released from hospital later that day and from all accounts are doing okay.”