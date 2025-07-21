NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has started work on State Highway 1 near Utiku to make a landslide-prone section of road more resilient.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is completing work on State Highway 1 at Utiku, south of Taihape, to prevent delays and closures relating to landslides.

Beca senior engineering geologist Christoph Kraus said the active portion of the landslide was about 1km long and 400m wide.

“It’s a very deep-seated landslide; the larger movements are caused by these increases in groundwater levels that are associated with long-term, above-average rainfall,” Kraus said.

“We’ve designed a series of platforms from which inclined drains will be drilled in a fan pattern.

“Each inclined drain is about 100m long and is designed to intersect those water-bearing defects, thereby reducing the amount of groundwater that is able to get into the landslide.”