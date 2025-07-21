“We found, through the investigation, the landslide was much wider than just localised on the road.”
Monitoring equipment at the site is helping workers understand how the area responds to rainfall and other conditions.
NZTA said it will keep tracking the equipment to help keep SH1 and the rail line open and safe.
Howie hoped the work, once completed, would give the local community and other road users a more resilient road corridor section.
“This implementation of this infrastructure and the monitoring going on means that we can add that resilience to the safety and the connectivity for that road and road users alike,” he said.
The next steps include installing tools to help NZTA monitor conditions on-site, and applying products to help stabilise the site, including shotcrete (sprayed concrete) over about 330sq m of the site.