Work starts to stabilise landslide-prone stretch of State Highway 1 near Utiku

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has started work on State Highway 1 near Utiku to make a landslide-prone section of road more resilient.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is completing work on State Highway 1 at Utiku, south of Taihape, to prevent delays and closures relating to landslides.

Beca senior engineering geologist Christoph Kraus said the active portion of the landslide was about 1km long and 400m wide.

“It’s a very deep-seated landslide;

