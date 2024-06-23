Pedestrian refuges, as illustrated in this concept image, will be installed on State Highway 3 through Waverley.

Pedestrian refuges, as illustrated in this concept image, will be installed on State Highway 3 through Waverley.

Waverley’s main street is getting a spruce-up as part of a project to slow traffic through the south Taranaki town.

Work to install four pedestrian refuges along Weraroa Rd (State Highway 3) starts on Monday, June 24.

The work, funded by the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) and New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, is designed to reduce the speed of vehicles travelling through the town, while also integrating elements of the town’s revitalisation project.

New lighting, bins, gardens and decking outside Hind Quarters Cafe are part of the work.

STDC community services group manager Rob Haveswood said refuge crossings were chosen ahead of pedestrian crossings because research showed they were safer in this type of location (on a state highway) where pedestrian use was low compared to vehicles.

“Where pedestrian volumes are low, drivers can become complacent and ignore the crossings. At the same time, there is a tendency for people to walk straight out on to a pedestrian crossing. Refuge crossings actually encourage both pedestrians and drivers to pay more attention.”

A concept image showing improvements planned around Hind Quarters Cafe.

The Waverley project was just one of a number of projects the council was undertaking across the district, Haveswood said.

“One of the council’s key social and economic initiatives is to improve vibrancy, amenity and connectedness in [the] Waverley, Pātea, Eltham, Manaia and Ōpunakē town centres. We have budgeted $10.6 million to do this work, which has been funded from our Long-Term Investment Fund fluctuation reserve, so there is no direct impact on rates to do these projects.”

The council had worked with local co-design groups and the wider community to develop the revitalisation projects, he said.

“Earlier this month, we had a community meeting in Waverley where around 100 people came along to see what the co-design group had come up with and to share their feedback. It was a really constructive meeting with lots of robust discussion, and a great example of the council and community working together.”