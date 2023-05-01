Carla Donson says investing in midwives has the power to accelerate the human rights agenda.

The working week culminates with International Day of the Midwife on Friday.

Celebrated on May 5 worldwide each year, the theme for 2023 is “Together again: from evidence to reality” — also the theme for the upcoming triennial congress of the International College of Midwives (ICM) being held in Indonesia in June.

This represents a coming together of the global midwife community to reflect on their action towards generating meaningful change and critical investment in quality midwifery care around the world.

This follows from the launch of the 2021 State of the World’s Midwifery (SoWMy) report. This evidence-based initiative was co-led by the ICM, the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Population Fund, a UN agency aimed at improving reproductive and maternal health worldwide.

SoWMy 2021 provided an updated evidence base and detailed analysis of the impact of midwives on maternal and newborn health outcomes and the return on investment in midwives. It is also significant to achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 3.1 to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

With a worldwide shortage of 900,000 midwives, and the world facing the continued challenges wrought by the global pandemic, midwives remain critical.

Gender-transformative policies are needed to challenge the underlying causes of gender inequality, with consistent global leadership required to end gender discrimination within the health sector. Comprehensive international research and SoWMy 2021 show that women comprise more than 70 per cent of the health workforce.

Gender inequality affects the status of midwives, most of whom are women (93 per cent globally), as well as their recruitment, mobility, career development, pay rates and self-care. This is evidenced by a lack of investment in training and the professionalisation of midwifery practice.

Investing in midwives has the power to accelerate the human rights agenda. In fact, this investment would be one of the most cost-effective strategies — for achieving full sexual and reproductive health coverage and reproductive freedom for women and all who give birth.

This week also has the monthly gathering of our Women On Wednesday, a group connecting women who live alone. If you live on your own and would like to socially connect with other women, come and join us.

There are two options, a lunchtime group that meets at The Barracks from 1.30pm, and an evening meet-up at the Women’s Network from 5.30pm. We meet on the first Wednesday of each month and if you would like to be added to our mailing list, or know someone who might like to be, drop me a line.

The team at the Women’s Network will also be commemorating Pink Shirt Day on Friday, May 19.

It has been celebrated annually around the globe since it began in Canada in 2007, when two students took a stand against homophobic bullying after a new student was harassed for wearing pink at school.

Pink Shirt Day has been celebrated in Aotearoa since 2009, and grows stronger and larger every year. Learn more about the meaning behind the Pink Shirt Day kaupapa: https://pinkshirtday.org.nz/about

Join us for breakfast from 8am on the day, RSVP to womnet.whanganui@gmail.com by Tuesday, May 16. Once we have confirmed our attendance numbers we will make a booking at one of the fine establishments in town.

All you have to do is turn up on the day wearing your finest pink and pay for what you order. “Kōrero Mai, Kōrero Atu, Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora: Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying.”