WONDER WOMEN: From the Women’s Network

Carla Donson

Spring has well and truly sprung and like many locals, I have enjoyed seeing the display of cherry blossoms downtown despite the vernal gusts. Since my last column, we held our series of four combined events to celebrate the 130th anniversary of Suffrage Day. The quartet featured a round the bridges bike ride, a specially curated museum tour, an afternoon with Isobel Ewing, and the launch of our Women Who Lead initiative. Some clever folk may even have managed to attend all of them. Whilst the events attracted around 150 people, more importantly, they offered opportunities for us to reflect upon the unique herstory of our world-leading suffragists and what this legacy means for us today.

The local branch of the National Council of Women [NCW] continues its vital work to advance gender equity in Aotearoa New Zealand, including raising awareness about the challenges that women and girls experience within a contemporary context. It also provides wonderful opportunities for them to succeed. I was fortunate enough to attend the special awards evening – on the eve of Suffrage Day - to celebrate the entrants in the Wynne Costley essay competition which is held annually and invites secondary school students to submit an essay about a woman or group of women past or present that has inspired them. The diversity and quality of entries were remarkable, a real credit to the teachers who encouraged student participation, and to the team at NCW for providing the opportunity.

Speaking of remarkable, our Suffrage Day guest speaker Isobel Ewing, is set to release her short film Inshallah’ which she co-directed with friend Georgia Merton following on from their recent bike tour through the mountains of Pakistan. The film captures some of the experiences shared by these two Kiwi women biking in the midst of Ramadan where they discovered beauty in many forms and the unfailing and perhaps unexpected kindness of strangers. It speaks to our humanity and challenges us to rethink our preconceived ideas about culture, people and place. Isobel shared some of her biking antics and adventures with us during our afternoon tea event, as well as some truly breathtaking images. She also spoke with real heart about the niche that she has carved for herself as a leading climate change correspondent in her work with Newshub and how this could also challenge us to think about our own responses to the ever-changing world around us. Isobel’s connection to the local branch of NCW is a special one as she is the great-niece of the late Ailsa Stewart who was such a champion for our community, for health, and for women. I look forward to a return visit from Isobel sometime soon. For now, I will continue to regularly tune in to watch and follow her important Newshub stories.

The celebration of women continues as the second instalment of our Women Who Lead initiative with Sport Whanganui is set to roll in the function room at The Barracks on Wednesday, October 18 at 5.30pm. Cath Cheatley’s star turn at our launch event will be followed up in unique style with two terrific wāhine Māori taking a seat on the couch for a deep dive into their lived experiences and leadership roles. Karleen Marshall and Kiritahi Firmin promise to deliver more star power than Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama as they share their rich river stories, kaupapa Māori adventures, and aspirations for identity. A love of learning and a desire to share food sovereignty principles weave their stories together in what promises to be a dazzling evening. There is so much that we can learn from women who lead.

I’m always keen to hear from more leading ladies. Our annual summer festival, La Fiesta, which I have claimed as New Zealand’s best women’s fest, is in the planning stages again with expressions of interest open through until mid-November. Mark your 2024 calendars for February 10 through to March 10 as the festival dates. I would love for you to join in our 15th festival celebrations so if you have an idea for an activity or event you’d love to see in the festival, or would like to present one yourself, do get in touch. The diversity of each festival programme is community-led based on what comes forward each year. I try not to play a direct hand in “curating” the programme as La Fiesta aims to reach across the community, and beyond, to invite participation. It is always exciting to partner with new people and it is a great platform to pilot a project or initiative or to launch a creative endeavour. There really is no limit other than our own imaginations! Email me at: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com or download an expression of interest form directly from the festival website: HOME (lafiestanz.com)







