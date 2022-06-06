

It is incredible to think that we are halfway through the year already with the winter days well and truly upon us.

Queen's Birthday weekend is always a good reminder that the seasons have changed.

Whatever your personal views about the British monarchy may be, there can be no doubting the incredible achievement that marks 70 years of service and commitment, the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Her grandson, Prince William, remarked, "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century.

"In that time, mankind has benefited from unimaginable technological developments and scientific breakthroughs.

"And although those breakthroughs have increased our awareness of the impact humans have on our world, our planet has become more fragile. Today, in 2022 — as the Queen celebrates her platinum jubilee — the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent."

Beyond the realms of the Commonwealth, the global challenges that face us demand that we work together, smarter and better.

Here in Aotearoa New Zealand, the upcoming inaugural Matariki public holiday marks a unique acknowledgement of our indigenous heritage, and an opportunity to celebrate our special place on the globe.

It is one way to honour the importance of our bicultural legacy, a chance to strengthen partnership and collective unity. Twinkling in the winter sky just before dawn, the cluster of stars that represent Matariki (the Pleiades) signals the beginning of the Māori New Year.

This heralds a time of remembrance, joy and peace, as well as a time for communities to come together and celebrate. I am sure Her Majesty would heartily approve of this special season to mark our unique culture and heritage.

I have my own cause for celebration as this week marks the 19th anniversary of my role at the helm of the Women's Network.

I vividly recall the unfolding of June 10, 2003 when I stepped over the threshold of 75 St Hill St to continue the legacy crafted by so many extraordinary women in our community.

There have been challenges, opportunities, and highlights in equal measure. The common thread is people. I have been incredibly fortunate to meet indomitable women, in the form of colleagues, mentors and volunteers, as well as each woman who has courageously contacted the Women's Network for information, connection or support over the years.

I have also been fortunate to meet and chat with diverse people across our community, including some brilliant blokes who work tirelessly toward gender equity, and in role modelling the very best of positive masculinity.

To each and every one of you, thank you for enriching my life, for challenging me, and for reminding me always of the value of genuine human connection.

I look forward to seeing many of you during our upcoming Winter Wonderfest from July 30 to August 13. It's our seventh annual winter celebration in conjunction with our steadfast supporter and friend Sarah Williams at Space Studio and Gallery.

Thanks to the contributions of some fabulous festival partners across the community, the line-up is looking pretty snazzy. The aim of the festival is to entice you out of the comfort of your home to celebrate women in our community, creating opportunities to connect, to inspire, share skills, or to simply try something new.

With what's come together thus far, I'm pretty confident we'll achieve all of those things, together. Stay tuned for the full festival line-up later this month. Email me at womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.