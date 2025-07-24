“Just as a learning tool, and it allowed us to have a look at people and try to get a better picture of where we’re at as a team,” coach Junior Nepia said.

“It allowed us to see what that next level looks like, and it made it that much sweeter that a lot of our own were over there.

“It was very much a talking point to see the young ones go, ‘I can do it’ [play that level].

“Two that I thought played well and really put their hands up were Amarni Martin from Rātana, the youngster from out there, and Alyse Bird from Bulls, one of the playmakers.”

Multi-sport star Teresa Rennie (Rātana) did well in her first senior representative rugby game in the backs, as did clubmate Tala Thompson in the pack.

Taihape forwards Nile Poihipi and Morgan Whatarau never shirked the workload.

There were strong hometown connections on the other side, as regular Cyclones players Anahera Hamahona and Keira Mete-Renata were strong, while forward Waimarie Rauhina and back Mia Maraku did well in their first Manawatū games.

The Whanganui team have seen a number of changes from the initial wider squad due to injuries and work commitments, so Nepia will use Saturday’s game with the Trailblazers as the true gauge to how they might fare in the upcoming Heartland Series.

“We still have a very competitive team that are hoping to do well this weekend, which will be our last look at the wider squad before making the final calls,” Nepia said.

Kickoff is at 12.30pm.