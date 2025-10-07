Advertisement
Updated

Mother caught driving 3.5 times over alcohol limit after school drop-off near Whanganui

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read

Police said the woman driver they stopped in Whangaehu Village was 3.5 times the legal breath alcohol limit. Photo / NZME

A woman has been caught driving more than three times over the breath alcohol limit after dropping her children at school.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after Whanganui Criminal Investigation Branch detectives Karin Wakefield and Piet De Vegt were notified of a swerving driver on State Highway 3

