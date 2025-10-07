“It was also quite clear this driver needed help and a referral has been made for support with alcohol and drug issues,” Wright said.
This incident demonstrated the risk drivers took if they got behind the wheel when they were impaired, he said.
“We catch people driving impaired at any time of the day. Their families are put at risk and, as fellow road users, our families are put at risk.
“Our staff see devastating consequences of drunk drivers far too frequently – these detectives had to change their plans for the day, but it’s highly likely they prevented a serious incident.”
Wright said the case was a reminder to drivers “they can expect to be observed, stopped, and breath tested anywhere, at any time”.
The woman was due to appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.