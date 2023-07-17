A cloudy and showery week is forecast for Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui has been particularly windy, with weather stations in the region registering gusts of more than 50km/h in strength over much of last week.

“We’ve had pretty gusty west and northwest winds over the last few days,” MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

Each day between Wednesday and Sunday last week, north and northwesterly gusts between 50-70km/h were recorded in the region.

“It was definitely a decent bit of wind.”

July had been windy for the region with another period of slightly higher wind at the start of the month.

The winds were set to continue into this week, but change to westerlies and reduce in severity, though there would still be some strong gusts.

“It’s not looking like anything severe but definitely continuing to have a bit of wind about,” James said.

Tuesday was forecast to have showery periods throughout a mostly cloudy day.

The showers would drop away on Wednesday and Thursday, replaced by overcast conditions, before returning on Thursday evening along with winds turning southerly.

For temperatures, the beginning of the week would be average for the month, with highs of 14C and overnight lows of 8C.

By Thursday temperatures would reduce thanks to the southerly winds, with overnight lows of 5C, lower than average for the month.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.