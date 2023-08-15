Taranaki Offshore Partnership's new office in Hawera. Photo / Robin Martin, RNZ

By Robin Martin of RNZ

The group behind a potential $5 billion offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight has opened an information office in Hāwera to help convince locals of the project’s value.

Taranaki Offshore Partnership says it wants to keep those most affected by the development in the loop, but iwi are noncommittal - as are some locals.

Ngāti Ruanui has fought seabed mining in the South Taranaki Bight for years but this week it blessed a new office for a group planning 60 wind turbines standing 230 metres high in the Tasman Sea.

But the iwi’s deputy chair Ngapari Nui said performing the karakia did not mean the iwi backed the project, which would be visible from the coast.

“By being here we are not endorsing the project. We are only endorsing the karakia for the whare because we know there is a whole lot of work to be still had with Taranaki Offshore Partnership and others who wish to come into this space.”

BlueFloat Energy and Wind Quarry Zealandia have also made noises about setting up offshore wind farms in the region.

Taranaki Offshore Partnership is a joint venture between the New Zealand Super Fund and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. It expects the turbines would provide about 11 per cent of New Zealand’s electricity needs.

Business development manager Giacomo Caleffi said it was important to connect with locals.

“Offshore wind developments are of national significance, there’s no doubt about that. We are talking about some of the largest developments in the country.

“But the reality is that they have - let us say - a strong regional focus as well because, in the end, it’s the community in the area that will see the offshore wind farm and deal with the benefits and the construction and so on.”

Taranaki Offshore Partnership business development manager Giacomo Caleffi. Photo / Robin Martin, RNZ

He said nearby Pātea would be most affected.

“They will see it from the shore. It will be quite small on the horizon, but it will be visible.

“And then during operations and maintenance, that is where the strongest local component is because that’s when we have the chance, for example, of setting up a harbour for operations and maintenance in Pātea, which is something we’ve been talking about for a while.”

Caleffi said the project would create up to 2000 jobs during construction and about 150 permanent local operational and maintenance positions.

South Taranaki Deputy Mayor Robert Northcott was Pātea born and bred. He was excited about the project.

“Pātea’s had its challenges since 1982 when the freezing works closed down, and I always thought it had potential. Yeah, just the potential to have some infrastructure to be put back into the town and opportunities, career opportunities, for our young people. It’s exciting.”

South Taranaki Deputy Mayor Robert Northcott. Photo / Robin Martin, RNZ

Northcott said offshore wind would also offer opportunities for the region’s 7000 oil and gas workers.

“They’re going to need a new future and those guys have got the expertise in working on large structures and they have the knowledge and the experience.

“So, it’s time to start thinking about transitioning and what better opportunity than offshore wind, or onshore wind for that matter.”

In Hāwera, locals had mixed views on the project. Reece could see an upside.

“I guess it’s a lot better than a lot of other things you could do. You may as well not take up land.”

Linesman Devon had work in mind.

“I would affect us a little bit because obviously it’s going to generate power and bring it to shore, so hopefully it gives us more work.”

Liam knew of similar projects.

“It’s interesting because there’s quite a lot of offshore wind overseas, so it might be good to see it come here.”

Kathy wasn’t so keen.

“I’m not so excited because what’s doing to the ocean when they put those in?”

But Tania was a fan.

“It’s good. I’m all about renewable energy and whatever we can use. A wind farm - that’s exciting, exciting for our young people because there’s not a lot of job opportunities for young people.”

Another woman who preferred not to give her name ... not so much.

“It’s not my jam because the wind turbines are getting buried. Where are they going afterwards?”

Taranaki Offshore Partnership hoped to begin construction by the end of the decade.

- RNZ