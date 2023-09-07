Voyager 2023 media awards

Wild Roses in Taihape forced to close after 25 years in business

Mike Tweed
By
4 mins to read
Sue Woollaston has until November 1 to vacate the premises.

The owner of a popular Taihape shop operating for 25 years has been given until November 1 to clear out.

Wild Roses, located in the town’s old post office building, opened in 1998.

Sue Woollaston

