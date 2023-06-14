The franchise opened in Whanganui last year. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui eatery Wicked Chicken is up for sale after just over a year in business.

Wicked Chicken New Zealand franchisor Kamanie Silochan said she “absolutely” wanted to keep the Whanganui store going and bring the brand’s recently launched Auckland menu to town.

The store was going at a very cheap rate - $70,000 plus tenancy bond, she said.

That price was for someone to continue the Wicked Chicken Whanganui franchise.

“The fit-out of that store was around $210,000 to $220,000.

“We want to make sure... it’s a local person that is going to be an owner/operator and invest time and effort into that store.

“I’m willing to sacrifice the financials to get the right person in the brand.”

Silochan hoped Whanganui would give the brand a second chance.

“We opened our very first store the day before New Zealand’s first (Covid-19) lockdown. The brand has gone through a pandemic, a cost of living crisis, staff shortages, supply chain issues, and everything you can throw at us.

“Despite that, we are growing. I’m really sad things have gone the way they have in Whanganui. I’m really pleading for a second chance.”



