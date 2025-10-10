“If the students’ learning needs are not met in the way of support with adequate staff, it starts to impact their peers as well.”
The effect on other students was putting pressure on teachers, who were already having to deal with large classroom sizes and students with diverse and traumatic backgrounds, Laird said.
Ministry of Education education workforce leader Anna Welanyk acknowledged there was a growing number of children with additional learning needs and increasing pressure on teachers.
Laird said the goal for the NZEI Te Riu Roa union was to have a teacher aide in every class across New Zealand.
“It is very difficult to meet the needs of your class when there is not enough people power in the room.”
The issue should be addressed at an earlier stage of learning to give students with unique needs a chance at a smooth educational pathway, she said.
Specialist educator Nathan Mikaere-Wallis’ research stressed the importance of the first 1000 days of learning and how important preschool was for setting up students for further learning, Laird said.
“We can’t afford to be the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff; we need to address the needs that are coming through in the early years as well.”
Welanyk said the ministry valued the work of learning support staff and teacher aides.
As part of Budget 2025, the ministry is expanding the Early Intervention Service by adding 560 new specialists over the next five years and hiring 650 fulltime equivalent new learning support co-ordinators.
“It sucks to be us, but we do it for the love of the kids. We want to see these kids move on and have a bright future.”
Kauika said the issues were making it difficult to attract potential learning support staff, creating a flow-on effect.
“Something’s got to give, either the teacher is going to walk out or the teacher aides and teaching support staff are going to walk out.
“I want parents to know that we are doing the best we can with what we have got, but we need more support.”
Welanyk said where teacher aides were not available, the ministry provided a range of supports, such as learning support co-ordinators in schools to assist with identifying and responding to student needs.
“Growing the availability and capacity of learning support staff for schools remains a priority.”