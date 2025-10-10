Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Why Whanganui’s learning support sector wants more teachers, better pay and job security

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Whanganui specialist teacher Hollie Laird (left) and learning support assistant Susan Kauika say there is not enough support for teacher aides across the country. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

Whanganui specialist teacher Hollie Laird (left) and learning support assistant Susan Kauika say there is not enough support for teacher aides across the country. Photo / Fin Ocheduszko Brown

A growing number of children with additional learning needs is putting pressure on classrooms.

Fin Ocheduszko-Brown meets those on the front line in Whanganui.

Hollie Laird hopes one day there will be a teacher aide in every classroom.

Laird is a specialist teacher who works at Arahunga School, the only

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save