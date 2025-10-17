By the time it reached the end, it had turned into something rude and inappropriate.

Our teacher’s goal was to demonstrate how messages can unintentionally become distorted as they pass from person to person.

Yet there we were, in big trouble, learning how one person’s actions can affect everyone.

It showed how rumours, gossip, or miscommunications distort information as it spreads.

While it under-represents complexity, it offered a surprisingly accurate analogy for modern communication.

Messages rarely survive intact, and even as adults, we can still behave immaturely or irresponsibly, engaging in unhealthy behaviours that affect others, whether we are aware of it or not.

Even when we are well-meaning, messages get lost on the grapevine, losing context and nuance as we unconsciously simplify or reshape information to match what feels familiar or to please others.

Sometimes distortion is intentional. We exaggerate and twist facts to entertain, provoke, or influence, whether for attention, humour, or control to detract from issues, manipulate opinion or push an agenda.

Social media amplifies distortion. Information spreads instantly, often before verification.

Posts that spark outrage or amusement travel faster than those based on evidence, strengthening bias within echo chambers.

Anonymity encourages hostility and mistrust, fuelling misinformation with little accountability.

Journalists, however, are held more accountable. News stories must be verified, sourced, and transparent to report the facts accurately and fairly.

Despite this, a Massey University study in 2022 found that two-thirds of New Zealand journalists have faced threats or harassment, mostly online.

Women and ethnic minorities, especially Māori women, are disproportionately targeted.

Those covering race, politics and other controversial topics experience the most hostility, which can damage credibility, lead to self-censorship, and weaken public information and debate.

This environment not only endangers individuals but also erodes our public trust in, and access to, responsible, balanced reporting.

Factors such as reductions in local journalism across the country, polarised politics, algorithm-driven amplification of engagement, AI-generated content, and the sheer reach of social media intensify these problems.

Awareness and critical thinking help reduce message distortions by encouraging us to question assumptions, analyse evidence, assess source credibility, and recognise personal biases.

By practising active listening and clear expression, we can communicate more accurately and minimise distortions.

I write to share my perspective directly because information about social issues often becomes distorted as it moves between individuals, communities, officials, and decision-makers.

Each layer filters experience through its own priorities and biases, reducing complex realities into statistics and simplified or reshaped narratives.

This filtering isn’t necessarily intentional, but it does create a version of reality that doesn’t adequately reflect the true challenges communities face.

Simultaneously, reality can get lost in a sea of misinformation, making it difficult to separate fact from fiction.

Lived experience is frequently dismissed, partly because our capacity for care and attention is overwhelmed by the sheer volume of information we encounter, partly because unhealthy boundaries and biases allow us to disregard the experiences of others.

Viral consumer demand favours sensationalised and emotionally charged versions of social issues.

While I recognise that ethical boundaries can be subjective and that journalism must constantly adapt to evolving audience expectations, I can say with confidence that in my experience, our local journalists consistently uphold integrity, provide balanced perspectives, and demonstrate a genuine commitment to our community.

I wonder whether people’s discomfort with some of the reporting on social issues isn’t about the content itself, but rather the fact that issues are being brought into the public eye at all.

Perhaps it challenges our sense of comfort and forces us to confront realities we would rather ignore, and we are responding to that rather than the accuracy or fairness of the reporting.

Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.

I do not get paid for writing. My motivation has always been to balance some of the narrative I see on social media with evidence, lived experience, and healthy behaviours and boundaries.

It’s important to me that my message isn’t paywalled because I am acutely aware of the social implications of user pays, poverty, and access.

I am also very aware of how incredibly important local journalism is to community outcomes.

Financially supporting ethical, balanced reporting is vital for maintaining informed public discourse.

Opinion writing allows more freedom than straight reporting, but it still requires accuracy.

While I can share my perspective, I cannot make unsubstantiated claims.

Beyond meeting editorial standards and supporting my arguments, I have not been censored about what I can write, and thankfully, I have not had to deal with abuse.

Distortion of information and social harm have real effects on mental health and well-being.

We share a collective responsibility to think critically, verify information, and question sources before sharing and commenting. Media literacy helps us evaluate credibility and recognise manipulation.

Social media platforms must also be held accountable for structural systems that foster misinformation and harm.

When misinformation spreads, it doesn’t just divide opinions; it divides people.

Social harm disproportionately affects our most vulnerable populations.

Together, by valuing empathy and understanding over reaction, we can rebuild the social trust that holds our community together.

