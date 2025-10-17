Advertisement
Why media literacy and empathy matter in the age of misinformation – Shelley Loader

Shelley Loader
Shelley Loader is the manager of Community House Whanganui.

By valuing truth and empathy over reaction, we can rebuild the social trust that holds our community together, writes Shelley Loader. Photo / 123rf

THE FACTS

  • A Massey University study in 2022 found that two-thirds of New Zealand journalists have faced threats or harassment.
  • Social media can spread information quickly, often before verification.
  • Supporting ethical, balanced journalism is vital for maintaining informed public discourse and community trust.

In primary school, our teacher lined us up on the mat for a game.

We were given a card and asked to whisper the message down the row with strict instructions to pass it on intact.

I was near the front. When my turn came, I realised the

