Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Why I’ll never walk alone in the fog again - Kevin Page

Kevin Page
By
Columnist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

It's not the first time Kevin Page has been lost in thick fog. Photo / Michael Craig

It's not the first time Kevin Page has been lost in thick fog. Photo / Michael Craig

What I am about to tell you will sound like a script for one of those mysterious old Tales of the Unexpected telly programmes, but bear with me.

It concerns thick fog, and the people who inhabit its confines.

So, the other day I’m off to get some early morning

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle