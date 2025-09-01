Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Whole-of-society’ approach in Ruapehu strengthens emergency preparedness

By Erin Smith
Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Ruapehu District Council emergency management officer Simon Osborne explains the civil defence two-way radio set-up during a visit by Cubs and Scouts to the Taumarunui Emergency Operations Centre.

Ruapehu District Council emergency management officer Simon Osborne explains the civil defence two-way radio set-up during a visit by Cubs and Scouts to the Taumarunui Emergency Operations Centre.

Ruapehu District Council is working on a “whole-of-society” approach with the most recent improvements to its emergency management system before nationwide reforms.

The Emergency Management Bill, which is intended to replace the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act 2002, will update systems across New Zealand.

The reform is in response to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save