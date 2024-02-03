The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed 13 rescue missions across the Manawatū-Whanganui region in 2023.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed 13 rescue missions across the Manawatū-Whanganui region in 2023.

The Manawatū-Whanganui rescue helicopter completed 408 missions in 2023.

Eighty-three of those were rural missions, and majority related to tramping injuries and farm accidents. February and July were the busiest months for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, with 39 missions recorded each month.

Dannevirke and Levin had the highest number of callouts with 14 missions, followed closely by Raetihi with 13.

There were also 11 rural missions made to Ohakune.

The helicopter completed a total of 13 rescue missions in 2023.

A pair of male and female trampers who were stuck on the side of a cliff in the Ruahine Ranges used a personal locator beacon to notify emergency services.

The pair were winched from the cliff by helicopter and transported back to their vehicle.

There were 44 motor vehicle accidents that the helicopter responded to in 2023, and the busiest months for crashes were February and November.

A head-on motor vehicle accident in Dannevirke required a female with critical injuries and a male with severe injuries to be flown to Palmerston North Hospital.

The helicopter service operates 24/7 to respond to emergency callouts across the Manawatū-Whanganui region.