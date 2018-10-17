What's on in Whanganui this week?

Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week. If you have an item for this free column, email news@ whanganuichronicle. co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 25, to Wednesday, October 31, is noon on Tuesday, October 23.
THURSDAY
WHAT: Exhibition Opening - Heina Petzold; With Gusto
WHEN: 5.30pm
WHERE: Fine Arts Whanganui, 17 Taupo Quay
DETAILS: New & favourite 2 & 3-D works in brilliant kiln-fired enamel-glass.
WHAT: Pottery class
WHEN: 6.30pm to 9pm
WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts
DETAILS: Tutored by Lindsay and Sonia Hopping. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.
WHAT: Thoughtful Thursday screening
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St
DETAILS: First Position. $10 at the door or book a five-film pass for $35. Book at confluence.kiwi
WHAT: Wanganui Jazz Club
WHEN: 6.30pm to 8.30pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Shuffle Demons. Members $10, others $20
WHAT: Spanish & Latin Film Festival
WHEN: 7pm
WHERE: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St
DETAILS: Award-winning documentary from Uruguay, At 60km/hr. Free entry, koha appreciated. See more at lasffnz.co.nz
WHAT: Violinist Emily Sun and pianist Gamal Khamis
WHEN: 7.30pm
WHERE: Prince Edward Auditorium, Wanganui Collegiate
DETAILS: Royal Overseas League arts tour winners perform music by Faure, Grieg, Schubert and more. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos).
WHAT: Open Mic Night
WHEN: 7.30pm to 9.30pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Show off your talent.
FRIDAY
WHAT: Whanganui City Guided Walking Tours
WHEN: By appointment
WHERE: Depart i-Site
DETAILS: Learn about the sites and history of the city, $10 per person. Bookings 06 349 3258.
WHAT: Late Night Tales
WHEN: From 9.30pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Local boys back from a visit to the big smoke playing songs from their new album.
SATURDAY
WHAT: Whanganui River Markets
WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm
WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.
WHAT: Plumber Dan Duck Race
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Dublin St Bridge
DETAILS: Charity race in support of Jigsaw Whanganui. Buy a duck ticket for $10 and be in to win $1000 or a spot prize. Find out more at jigsawwhanganui.org.nz
WHAT: Spanish & Latin Film Festival
WHEN: Screenings at 4pm and 7pm
WHERE: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St
DETAILS: Romantic drama Illusions Ltd from Mexico (4pm) followed by Spanish film Even the Rain (También la lluvia) at 7pm. Free entry, koha appreciated.
WHAT: EP launch concert
WHEN: 8pm
WHERE: Space Studio & Gallery
DETAILS: Taranaki-based singer/songwriter Renee Millner returns to Whanganui to launch her newest EP In the World. Tickets from Space Studio - pre-booked $15, Door sales (if available) $20
WHAT: Androgynous Lemon & Electric Currant NZ Spring Tour
WHEN: From 8.30pm
WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
DETAILS: Funk-synth rockers from Wellington. $10 door charge.
SUNDAY
WHAT: Castlecliff Sunday Market
WHEN: 11am to 3pm
WHERE: 5 Bryce St
DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.
WHAT: Diabetes Support Group
WHEN: 2pm
WHERE: St James Church Lounge, Boydfield Street, Whanganui East.
DETAILS: Guest speaker - who are we and how can we help you? Shared afternoon tea. Members of the public and new members welcome; need transport - phone Linda 027 6340007.
WHAT: Flow; Airini Beautrais
WHEN: 4.30pm
WHERE: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay.
DETAILS: Airini Beautrais will read from her acclaimed anthology accompanied by images from the Sarjeant's permanent collection. Pianist Ben Power will provide a musical interlude. Tickets $15 from Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 06 349 0506
MONDAY
WHAT: Painting for beginners
WHEN: 1pm to 3pm
WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts
DETAILS: Tutor Richard Cotgrove, $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page.
WHAT: Free Tennis for Everyone
WHEN: Daylight hours during October
WHERE: Wanganui Tennis Club, 3 Bassett St
DETAILS: All welcome to come and play.
WHAT: Grassroots Singers
WHEN: 6.30pm
WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach
DETAILS: New singers welcome - phone Mary Ann 06 343 9981.
TUESDAY
WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise
WHEN: 11am
WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens
DETAILS: Tickets at Whanganui i-Site or point of departure.
WHAT: Art journaling classes
WHEN: 5.30pm to 7.30pm
WHERE: Leftbank Art Supplies, 19 Taupo Quay.
DETAILS: Learn techniques for art journals. Email: handmethatpencil@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY
WHAT: Greyhound Racing
WHEN: From 12pm
WHERE: Hatrick Raceway
DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.
WHAT: Patchwork class
WHEN: 7pm to 9pm
WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts
DETAILS: Tutored by Andrea Death. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook for more.