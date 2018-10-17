What's on in Whanganui this week?

Get your ticket for the Plumber Dan charity duck race from Dublin St Bridge to the Waimarie is on this Saturday. Photo/Bevan Conley

Your guide to what's happening in the Whanganui region this week. If you have an item for this free column, email news@ whanganuichronicle. co.nz with the details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, October 25, to Wednesday, October 31, is noon on Tuesday, October 23.

THURSDAY

WHAT: Exhibition Opening - Heina Petzold; With Gusto

WHEN: 5.30pm

WHERE: Fine Arts Whanganui, 17 Taupo Quay

DETAILS: New & favourite 2 & 3-D works in brilliant kiln-fired enamel-glass.

WHAT: Pottery class

WHEN: 6.30pm to 9pm

WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts

DETAILS: Tutored by Lindsay and Sonia Hopping. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page for more.

WHAT: Thoughtful Thursday screening

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Confluence, 15 Watt St

DETAILS: First Position. $10 at the door or book a five-film pass for $35. Book at confluence.kiwi

WHAT: Wanganui Jazz Club

WHEN: 6.30pm to 8.30pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Shuffle Demons. Members $10, others $20

WHAT: Spanish & Latin Film Festival

WHEN: 7pm

WHERE: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St

DETAILS: Award-winning documentary from Uruguay, At 60km/hr. Free entry, koha appreciated. See more at lasffnz.co.nz

WHAT: Violinist Emily Sun and pianist Gamal Khamis

WHEN: 7.30pm

WHERE: Prince Edward Auditorium, Wanganui Collegiate

DETAILS: Royal Overseas League arts tour winners perform music by Faure, Grieg, Schubert and more. Tickets from Royal Wanganui Opera House or at the door (no eftpos).

WHAT: Open Mic Night

WHEN: 7.30pm to 9.30pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Show off your talent.

FRIDAY

WHAT: Whanganui City Guided Walking Tours

WHEN: By appointment

WHERE: Depart i-Site

DETAILS: Learn about the sites and history of the city, $10 per person. Bookings 06 349 3258.

WHAT: Late Night Tales

WHEN: From 9.30pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Local boys back from a visit to the big smoke playing songs from their new album.

SATURDAY

WHAT: Whanganui River Markets

WHEN: 8.30am to 1pm

WHERE: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.

WHAT: Plumber Dan Duck Race

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Dublin St Bridge

DETAILS: Charity race in support of Jigsaw Whanganui. Buy a duck ticket for $10 and be in to win $1000 or a spot prize. Find out more at jigsawwhanganui.org.nz

WHAT: Spanish & Latin Film Festival

WHEN: Screenings at 4pm and 7pm

WHERE: Davis Lecture Theatre, Watt St

DETAILS: Romantic drama Illusions Ltd from Mexico (4pm) followed by Spanish film Even the Rain (También la lluvia) at 7pm. Free entry, koha appreciated.

WHAT: EP launch concert

WHEN: 8pm

WHERE: Space Studio & Gallery

DETAILS: Taranaki-based singer/songwriter Renee Millner returns to Whanganui to launch her newest EP In the World. Tickets from Space Studio - pre-booked $15, Door sales (if available) $20

WHAT: Androgynous Lemon & Electric Currant NZ Spring Tour

WHEN: From 8.30pm

WHERE: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

DETAILS: Funk-synth rockers from Wellington. $10 door charge.

SUNDAY

WHAT: Castlecliff Sunday Market

WHEN: 11am to 3pm

WHERE: 5 Bryce St

DETAILS: Goods, produce, food.

WHAT: Diabetes Support Group

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: St James Church Lounge, Boydfield Street, Whanganui East.

DETAILS: Guest speaker - who are we and how can we help you? Shared afternoon tea. Members of the public and new members welcome; need transport - phone Linda 027 6340007.

WHAT: Flow; Airini Beautrais

WHEN: 4.30pm

WHERE: Sarjeant Gallery, 38 Taupo Quay.

DETAILS: Airini Beautrais will read from her acclaimed anthology accompanied by images from the Sarjeant's permanent collection. Pianist Ben Power will provide a musical interlude. Tickets $15 from Sarjeant on the Quay or by phoning 06 349 0506

MONDAY

WHAT: Painting for beginners

WHEN: 1pm to 3pm

WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts

DETAILS: Tutor Richard Cotgrove, $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook page.

WHAT: Free Tennis for Everyone

WHEN: Daylight hours during October

WHERE: Wanganui Tennis Club, 3 Bassett St

DETAILS: All welcome to come and play.

WHAT: Grassroots Singers

WHEN: 6.30pm

WHERE: Duncan Pavilion, Castlecliff Beach

DETAILS: New singers welcome - phone Mary Ann 06 343 9981.

TUESDAY

WHAT: Wairua Riverboat Cruise

WHEN: 11am

WHERE: Opposite Moutoa Gardens

DETAILS: Tickets at Whanganui i-Site or point of departure.

WHAT: Art journaling classes

WHEN: 5.30pm to 7.30pm

WHERE: Leftbank Art Supplies, 19 Taupo Quay.

DETAILS: Learn techniques for art journals. Email: handmethatpencil@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

WHAT: Greyhound Racing

WHEN: From 12pm

WHERE: Hatrick Raceway

DETAILS: Free entry, bar, TAB and restaurant.

WHAT: Patchwork class

WHEN: 7pm to 9pm

WHERE: Marton Arts & Crafts, corner of Signal and Grey Sts

DETAILS: Tutored by Andrea Death. $55 per term. Call 06 327 4215 to register or see Facebook for more.