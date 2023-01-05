Whanganui East Pool opens at midday on Monday, January 9. Photo / Mark Brimblecombe

With just over three weeks to go until school begins for 2023, Liz Wylie takes a look at holiday entertainment on offer in Whanganui.

Whanganui Regional Museum

The museum’s very popular Teeth, Talons & Taxidermy exhibition is due to close at the end of January and staff are providing a series of fun, creative creatures workshops to celebrate as part of the Summer Programme.

There will be opportunities to make animal puppets, and backpack charms, paint pet rocks, make embroidered pictures, or print animal cards on an antique press. Workshops are running daily at 11am from Monday, January 9 to Friday, January 13. Suitable for ages 5-10 years. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bookings essential: Phone 06 349 1110. Cost: $2 per child.

The museum also has a number of unique exhibitions suitable for families including He Awa Ora - Living River an exhibition of ancient and new taonga (treasures) that tell the story of Te Awa Tupua, the Whanganui River, and its people. And Whanganui Mumu - Whanganui By Design showcases the wealth of art and design talent in the Whanganui region.

The Whanganui Regional Museum has a room for kids to play in. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Libraries

Whanganui libraries have fun and free educational activities for children scheduled every day in January.

There is a space theme happening with the Rocket into Reading programme. On Monday, January 9 there is a space cupcake session at Hakeke St Library in Whanganui East and a chance to make your own Oobleck at Gonville Library on Thursday, January 12.

There are regular storytimes at 10am Tuesdays at the Davis Library, 10.30am Wednesdays at Gonville, and the story circle at the Davis Library at 10.30am on Saturdays. There are also open art sessions at the Davis at 10.30am on Sundays. And for very small people there are mini maestro music sessions for 0-5 year-olds at the Davis at 10.30am on Fridays.

See the Whanganui District Library Facebook page for the full programme.

James and the Giant Peach January 19 to 23

The Whanganui Repertory Theatre production of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s story opens at 6pm on Thursday, January 19.

Evening performances are on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be 11am performances on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

Early bird tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 18. Book online via Royal Whanganui Opera House Or buy from Repertory Theatre, 4 Ridgway St on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1pm to 3pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Water Activities

When the weather is fine children can splash around in the water features at Kowhai Park and the Whanganui East Pool in Tinirau St will be open for the summer from midday on Monday, January 9.

The pool will be open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Thursday, and 10am to 5pm Friday to Sunday. Costs are adults $4, children $3, preschoolers and spectators $1.50, and $11 for a family pass. The Splash Centre at Springvale Park is open every day from 6am to 8pm for indoor swimming in a choice of pools and the hydroslide is open from 10am to 4.30pm during school holidays. Costs are adults $5.50, children (5–16 years) $4, and pre-schoolers $2.

Concessions and family pass available. For beach swimming, lifeguards will be on duty at Castlecliff and Kai Iwi beaches until February 6. Children must be accompanied by adults at beaches and pools.



