The hīkoi ended at the Pātea rivermouth. Photo / Te Korimako o Taranaki
Seabed miners will face direct action on the waves if they are given Government fast-track approval, says Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.
“We are on call-up to go out and interfere in every way we can, human-wise and wairua-wise, with what they’re planning to do.”
On Wednesday more than 300 people joined in a hīkoi from the middle of Pātea – population 1200 – to the town’s beach to show they still oppose seabed mining after more than a decade of protests and court fights.
At the beach, Ngarewa-Packer told the crowd the fight had moved beyond the courts.
Ahmora Whakatutu-Luke, aged 6, wasn’t born when the fight began, but she knew why she was on the hīkoi.
“To save the moana. I like the seahorses and I want to look after them.”
Ngāti Ruanui teenagers Rahzel Rio-King and Barley Te Rangimarie Rio said fighting the miners was inseparable from the struggle to get land back.
“I’m here to help out the whanau, the family, the bros and just encourage all the little kids, the little mokopuna – and help them help us to take our land back and to protect the ocean,” said Ngatimaru.
Vincent Nuku of Ngāruahine has been on the campaign for years, and said teeming reefs were threatened by drifting sediment plumes from dumped mine tailings – and so were people.
“I think it’s going to destroy the fish. Because the fish are going to be frightened by the white plumes, and they’re going to not know where they’re navigating.
Taranaki’s Aotea waka iwi – Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine and Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi – have been joined in the long campaign by Te Pāti Māori and also by groups from across the motu including Kiwis Against Seabed Mining (KASM).
KASM chairperson Cindy Baxter said they still hope Government ministers will turn down the miners.
“We won’t stop at anything to stop seabed mining as long as it’s peaceful. But we’re a long way from talking about direct action at this point.”
TTR has said opposition lacks scientific credibility, reckoning it would earn $1 billion in annual exports, inject $250 million a year into Taranaki and Whanganui, and bring almost $300 million in taxes and royalties.
Baxter said claims 1600 jobs would be created were nonsense.