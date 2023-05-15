Jo Buckingham says the technology sector is alive and growing in Whanganui.

Whanganui is playing host to a range of activities as part of Techweek23 and Youth Week, which both began on Monday.

Whanganui District Council connected community adviser Jo Buckingham said this year, Youth Week was a collective celebration of the activities available in Whanganui for rangatahi [young people].

“These include diverse sports-related offerings like yoga and parkour, and plenty of leadership and upskilling opportunities,” Buckingham said.

“A highlight is definitely Raise Up Whanganui’s screen-printing workshop on Saturday, complete with free transport to Palmerston North to check out their youth space.”

Events in the Youth Week timetable cater to young people ranging in age from 10 to 24.

Buckingham said Techweek23 demonstrated that the technology sector was alive and growing in Whanganui.

Business collaboration venue The Backhouse will host free events aimed at inspiring and encouraging people to get involved in technology.

“Techweek23 also embraces the collective approach of our community, with a highlight on the Thursday evening of the Whanganui Tech network meet-up, a budding local group of tech professionals driving a vision of a ‘by Whanganui, for Whanganui’ collective approach to empowering the local technology industry,” she said.

“For those who are looking to improve their own digital skills or access, Whanganui District Library is hosting events about how to use digital services and being scam-savvy.

“Whanganui & Partners will also host several lunch-and-learn sessions for people to grab a bite and download the latest on topics like AI, data and tech in the creative sector.”

There will also be an open day at the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy.

That was always hugely popular, Buckingham said.

“We encourage any wannabe pilots to try out their international, immersive flight simulator.

“We really want people to see that there are tech opportunities here in Whanganui and connect with support to see how to get involved.

“This has been recognised again, with Whanganui being named a Smart21 city for 2023.”

Whanganui has been named as a Smart21 city for the eighth time by the Intelligent Community Forum, a US-based think tank that recognises the ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and developing a knowledge-based economy.