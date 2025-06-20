With his passing however, it’s time for new beginnings.

Like my mate Jim, I like to think I am a positive person. I take the good things from situations that might seem negative.

It’s how I ended up pivoting at 54 and deciding what my final career is going to be.

I made this decision turning something my dad said, that could have been construed as negative, into a positive.

But first, I got a letter. When you care fulltime for someone, you earn roughly $430 a week on a Supported Living Payment.

I got this letter two weeks after Clive passed away, telling me my Supported Living Payment was stopped as of right now.

To be honest, I had a bit on in the prior two weeks and hadn’t even thought about it, but trust me when I say, I was down at the MSD offices so fast that our dog got whiplash as I dashed out the door.

The upshot was that I had to apply for a Jobseeker benefit at my ripe old age (until my cunning final career plan comes to fruition).

What that meant is that I had to go to a seminar with about 15 other people aged between 16 and 19 to learn how how to find a job.

Never think you’re too big for your boots, or you’ll end up in one of these seminars getting life lessons handed to you.

I sat next to a young girl slouched in her chair with her arms crossed and we started chatting (she grunted).

I was trying to suggest things she could possibly do with no qualifications.

I was certain we could find something. She was probably mentally playing the I want-to-punch-this-Pollyanna-in-the-face game while I spouted off waitress, Uber driver, retail, gardening.

All of which she answered a surly “nah” to. I came to the conclusion (and she agreed) that she actually just didn’t want to work.

No enthusiasm, no drive, no work ethic, no energy and no purpose. What the actual?

When it comes to having to make money, I will do almost anything.

At her age I had done a paper run, been a general factotum in an appliance store, cleaner, babysitter, waitress, service station attendant, kiwifruit picker, asparagus picker and had been in my chosen career of broadcasting for two years.

I have no shame in doing anything that is necessary to make sure I earn a living.

I would go so far as to say my work ethic is something that defines me. I’m proud of it.

I know that anyone can throw anything at me and I’ll do it. Although I did feel a bit sad for this young girl, that was also combined with a measure of “she needs her backside kicked”.

Still, at the end of the day, we were both sitting in the same room. Unemployment, the great leveller.

So, back to my plan. My father told me I was too honest. Actually, what he said was, “Nick, sometimes you’re just too bloody honest for your own good.”

He was talking about the fact I need to be more politically savvy and strategic with what I do and don’t say.

As I say, I like to turn a negative into a positive. Growing up, when I was told I talked too much, I decided to get paid for doing it and became a radio announcer.

For 30 years. When Dad told me I was too honest, once again, I have decided to turn it into a positive and decided to study for a real estate licence. Yes. A 100% honest agent.

Don’t come to me if you don’t want honesty. I’m incapable of lying. It will be my final career and I can’t wait.

I’m rather relieved. It would appear that I’m not as dumb as rope, which is a bit of a relief.

But the biggest thrill of all is that Dad inspired me, saw me start my papers, saw my dedication and commitment and was proud of me.

When I qualify, I’m buying his favourite tree, a Japanese maple and if it doesn’t like where it’s planted, I’ll move it – with me.

Whanganui-based Nicky Rennie returned to her home town in 2018 while celebrating three decades in broadcasting. She has written a column for the Whanganui Chronicle since 2021.