Of course, we both agreed. That means a suit. I have two suits. Until recently I thought I only had one, a 30-year-old two-piece that still fits but beyond fashion even by my very low standards.

It’s there for the day when I shuffle off up Aramoho way. No need for a new suit for that. I like it, its comfortable, it’ll do.

But whilst clearing stuff out the other day we found another suit. A grey and red check number from 1974, from the days when I was a big city detective wearing platforms and sideburns.

We remembered that I’d kept it for 1970s theme parties or fancy dress balls. I don’t really fit this one. All those years of weightlifting have fixed that.

What to do?

When I retired I biffed out most of my formal clothing. My idea of formal dress nowadays is a nice shirt and casual strides with a pair of comfy shoes. Far away from the corporate style I once adopted every day of my life.

I’ll no doubt hire something. Easy-peasy job done.

This was sparked by something I read elsewhere about the allegedly appalling dress standards of New Zealanders. We are apparently an overall shabby lot in the clothing area. When I compare us to our Australian cousins even they seem well-dressed. We are well behind those Italian and French fashionistas.

Even the British dress way nicer than we do.

We don’t really dress up for anything anymore, funerals, weddings, all pretty casual nowadays. Work, well unless you are appearing in court as a lawyer or are an undertaker, men and women just do not wear suits. Well not in my end of town.

What does that say about us as a country? Overseas tourists must gaze at our casualness and wonder what the heck?

Rob Rattenbury.

When you see people going to the supermarket in their pyjamas and slippers you do wonder where we are going?

I hate to say ‘I remember’ but I do remember when people actually dressed up to go to town. It was not that long ago actually, certainly within 40 years ago. I suppose that is a long time to some but not to others.

I, of course, share the blame for this complete lack of sartorial pride that has overcome us all. I remember writing to my then chief executive in the 1990s asking if men could shed their ties in our corporation. He agreed, so he is to blame as well. We both happily undermined our company’s dress standards.

Fair to say most of us simply do not make it in the fashion stakes.

Some could say that this is because we are a backward lot. I certainly do not agree with that. I think it shows that we are a very confident lot. Confident in being ourselves. We do not dress to impress others; they can take us as they find us.

We have developed a way of dress that suits us as New Zealanders. We do not have to look like everyone else in the world. We are a unique society in this world.

We dress for our climate and for our lifestyles. We do not mind showing a bit of skin when it’s warm and wearing warm floppy comfy clothes when it’s cold. Wearing them anywhere.

Some say you can judge a person’s character by their clothing. Rubbish. Some of the worst criminals I have known dressed very well. Way better than others I have known.

I do admit a certain feeling of apartness years back when I have worn suits around town. People do notice. I guess it depends on one’s environment.

But I better dress up for the wedding, just one more time. Perhaps top hat and tails.