Rob Rattenbury is a retired police officer who lives in Whanganui. He has written a weekly column for the Chronicle since 2019.
OPINION
Number one favourite daughter is getting married in a few months toher man. We are rapt as a family for them both. A couple made for each other. I had a wee tear or something in my eye when new son-in-law formally asked me for her hand in marriage.
It’s all happening in a few months but preparations are under way as we speak.
Daughter has directed her brother and me to give her away on the day. The two men who have been there all her life. Another pesky bit of dust in my eye.
We remembered that I’d kept it for 1970s theme parties or fancy dress balls. I don’t really fit this one. All those years of weightlifting have fixed that.
What to do?
When I retired I biffed out most of my formal clothing. My idea of formal dress nowadays is a nice shirt and casual strides with a pair of comfy shoes. Far away from the corporate style I once adopted every day of my life.
I’ll no doubt hire something. Easy-peasy job done.
This was sparked by something I read elsewhere about the allegedly appalling dress standards of New Zealanders. We are apparently an overall shabby lot in the clothing area. When I compare us to our Australian cousins even they seem well-dressed. We are well behind those Italian and French fashionistas.
Even the British dress way nicer than we do.
We don’t really dress up for anything anymore, funerals, weddings, all pretty casual nowadays. Work, well unless you are appearing in court as a lawyer or are an undertaker, men and women just do not wear suits. Well not in my end of town.
What does that say about us as a country? Overseas tourists must gaze at our casualness and wonder what the heck?
When you see people going to the supermarket in their pyjamas and slippers you do wonder where we are going?
I hate to say ‘I remember’ but I do remember when people actually dressed up to go to town. It was not that long ago actually, certainly within 40 years ago. I suppose that is a long time to some but not to others.
I, of course, share the blame for this complete lack of sartorial pride that has overcome us all. I remember writing to my then chief executive in the 1990s asking if men could shed their ties in our corporation. He agreed, so he is to blame as well. We both happily undermined our company’s dress standards.
Fair to say most of us simply do not make it in the fashion stakes.
Some could say that this is because we are a backward lot. I certainly do not agree with that. I think it shows that we are a very confident lot. Confident in being ourselves. We do not dress to impress others; they can take us as they find us.
We have developed a way of dress that suits us as New Zealanders. We do not have to look like everyone else in the world. We are a unique society in this world.
We dress for our climate and for our lifestyles. We do not mind showing a bit of skin when it’s warm and wearing warm floppy comfy clothes when it’s cold. Wearing them anywhere.
Some say you can judge a person’s character by their clothing. Rubbish. Some of the worst criminals I have known dressed very well. Way better than others I have known.
I do admit a certain feeling of apartness years back when I have worn suits around town. People do notice. I guess it depends on one’s environment.
But I better dress up for the wedding, just one more time. Perhaps top hat and tails.