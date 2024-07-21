Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

What is New Zealand’s dress code? - Rob Rattenbury

Rob Rattenbury
By
4 mins to read
A wedding requires a suit. Photo / 123rf

A wedding requires a suit. Photo / 123rf

Rob Rattenbury is a retired police officer who lives in Whanganui. He has written a weekly column for the Chronicle since 2019.

OPINION

Number one favourite daughter is getting married in a few months to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle