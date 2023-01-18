Ron Fisher says vinyl "never really went away". Photo / Bevan Conley

Ron Fisher says vinyl "never really went away". Photo / Bevan Conley

The newest edition to Rutland St is a one-stop-shop for music lovers and collectors.

Vinyl Room is owned by former teacher Ron Fisher, who sells new and used records, compact discs (CDs) and cassettes.

“Eighteen months ago, I asked my daughter, ‘If I were to have a shop, what would I sell?’” he said.

“She knows I love records and always have, and said I should do that.”

He started out at the Whanganui River Markets before setting up at the back of the ‘Vintage at 3 Rutland Street’ store.

“For me, the whole idea of selling records has always been about spreading joy and happiness, and looking after people’s wellbeing.

“With Covid-19, that was what my stress response was - to chill back, listen to music, and try not to think about stuff too much.

“It’s a vital part of life. I never gave it as much credit as I am now.”

Vinyl has made a comeback in recent years, but Fisher said it never really went away.

Holiday Records, a pressing plant in Auckland, made it easier for New Zealand musicians to release on the format.

He has dedicated one wall to albums from a variety of local artists, and it currently features the likes of Marlon Williams, Brett McKenzie, Tami Neilson, and Sin City.

“You can get brand-new releases, but you can also get a wide range of repressed items, particularly ones that are hard to find second-hand,” Fisher said.

Vinyl Room’s used records have been cleaned and their sleeves restored so they are “ready for the next stint in their lives”.

Vinyl Room has a section dedicated to new releases from New Zealand artists. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fisher said the public was still looking for places to buy CDs, especially now outlets like The Warehouse had stopped selling them.

“People seem to be throwing them out these days, so I’m tidying them up and putting them all in one place.

“The odd person gets very excited about the cassette tapes, as well.”

He studied astronomy, and moved into teaching the subject because he wanted to share what he had learned straight away.

The same philosophy applied to music.

“I learned more teaching than I did at university, and I’m finding the same thing here.

“You’re conversing and chatting and it’s reciprocal.”

Fisher said he grew up in the CD era, but his parents still had records.

“When I left home, I got to take them with me.

“They had some old Pink Floyd, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin. Classic rock stuff, and some folky things like Simon and Garfunkel.

“I’ve always loved that way of listening, that ritual.”

There were people who appreciated the music and others who were more interested in the collection side of vinyl, Fisher said.

He was somewhere in between.

“I still use Spotify. I’m thinking of creating some playlists of the new stuff you can’t open and test.

“People can listen to them as they go about their business, then pop in and get a physical copy.

“Maybe I should be more of a purist, but let’s be honest, no-one listens solely to vinyl. If you’re that into music, you’re going to listen to it on the move wherever you can.”

The Vinyl Room will soon expand into the entire back room, complete with a small stage.

It usually operates from Wednesday to Saturday, but will remain open over Whanganui Vintage Weekend.