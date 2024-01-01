Tent dwellers Lein Ton and Rachel Halfpenny said they hadn't minded the rain during an enjoyable stay at their favourite summer holiday spot. Photo / Liz Wylie

Whanganui’s Top 10 Holiday Park was at capacity on the first day of 2024 and the previous night’s rain failed to dampen visitors’ spirits.

Rachel Halfpenny and Lein Ton from Wellington were staying in a tent with their two children and said they managed to stay dry.

“We haven’t minded it at all,” Ton said.

“Being from Wellington we’re used to horizontal rain so the Whanganui rain doesn’t bother us.”

Ton, from the Netherlands, and Halfpenny, from England, met while travelling in New Zealand.

They loved the country and decided to settle and raise a family here.

“We love coming to stay here in the summer and we’ve been coming to the Whanganui Top 10 every summer for five years now,” Halfpenny said.

“There’s so much to do and the kids love it.”

Halfpenny said they had faith in their tent.

“It’s a good quality tent that does a great job of keeping the water out,” she said.

“We did go out and leave the flap open the other day and the rain got it but it wasn’t in the sleeping area, fortunately.”

Brian Bowers from Ohau taking dogs Billy and Louie for their morning stroll at the Top 10 Holiday Park in Whanganui. Photo / Liz Wylie

Children can make use of the holiday park swimming pool, ride go-carts and bikes, or use the play equipment.

Anthony Kersicle from Waikanae was supervising his children in the playground and said his family were enjoying their first stay in Whanganui.

“We’ve stayed at Top 10 parks in other places but we hadn’t been to this one before. It’s been fantastic and the rain hasn’t bothered us much.

“Three other families have travelled here with us and we’re staying in adjoining cabins, which has been great for everyone, and the kids are having a ball.”

Brian Bowers from Ohau was walking his King Charles spaniels Billy and Louie around the park and said he was a regular summer visitor at the park.

“I’m here with my wife, our two daughters, and our two other dogs,” he said.

“We love it here and it’s so good to be able to come to a place where the dogs are welcome and there’s so much to do every day.”

Bowers said the 100km drive from Horowhenua was a perfect distance as it allowed for maximum holiday time and it was far enough away from home to feel like a proper getaway.

“We’ve always been comfortable staying here but this year we decided to book a bigger cabin and that’s even nicer.”

Lee Mooney and Mark Walmsley from Hamilton were stopping over in Whanganui on a West Coast summer tour. Photo / Liz Wylie

Mark Walmsley and partner Lee Mooney had arrived in Whanganui via the river after completing the four-day waka tour with Ki Tai tours.

“It was a fantastic experience,” said Walmsley.

“We loved it and we love Whanganui.

“It was unforgettable and we got to see some whio - the blue ducks in their habitat. They are beautiful,” Mooney said.

Like Halfpenny and Ton, Mooney (Scottish) and Walmsley (English) met in New Zealand while travelling separately around 16 years ago.

This summer they are on a West Coast adventure and plan to take in a cruise on the Waimarie paddle steamer and visit the Whanganui Regional Museum before heading to New Plymouth.

English couple Jeannie Marshall and Ben Kay will soon be marking their 10th year as owners of the Top 10 Holiday Park.

Since buying the business in 2013 they have faced serious flooding, in 2015, and dealt with the challenges of the Covid-19 global pandemic in the 2020s.

“It’s our 10th anniversary on January 20,” Marshall said.

“This is our busiest time, so there won’t be much celebrating, but we’ll pop a bottle of bubbles to mark the occasion.”

