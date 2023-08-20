The service launched in February. Photo / Bevan Conley

After six months in service, Whanganui’s Te Ngaru The Tide bus service is now the second-most popular public transport service across the entire Horizons region.

Horizons Regional Council transport services manager Mark Read said public transport trips in Whanganui had increased by 80 per cent when compared to the same six months in 2022.

Te Ngaru The Tide, which launched on February 18, runs between Castlecliff and Aramoho.

“June was an especially strong month, with more than half of all public transport trips in Whanganui made on The Tide,” Read said.

“This contributed to June being the most popular month for public transport use in Whanganui in more than five years.”

Read said the statistics were collected when people got on board and paid for their trips.

Numbers remained strong throughout winter, a time of year when they typically tended to drop off, he said.

“Public transport passenger numbers tend to peak as the Horizons region warms, so we are excited to see how growth continues.

“The number of people on board varies according to the time of day, but the average number of people on each service means The Tide is a benefit to the environment when compared to making journeys in the average New Zealand car, thanks to the efficient Euro 6 diesel buses used on the route.”

As part of the continued trial of The Tide, the route is being shifted to travel down Bignell and Abbott Streets from September 11.

“This shift is based on community feedback, with those streets chosen as they already have bus shelters in place,” Read said.

“We will continue to monitor the service to ensure it is working well and meeting the community’s needs.”

The Tide is diverting along Barrack St, Seddon St and Kaikokopu Road until December 22 due to Somme Parade dropping to one lane while work is done on a nearby landslip.

It remains on Somme Pde when travelling from Aramoho into the city centre.

Whanganui District Council transportation manager Damien Wood said developing an efficient public transport system was an important part of ensuring there would be an efficient and effective transport network for the city’s future.

“It’s heartening to see Te Ngaru The Tide’s uptake continuing to grow.

For a long time, Whanganui had been a very car-centric city – and its public transport system reflected that, Wood said.

“But since the introduction of this high-frequency service, we’re starting to see a bit of a mode shift, with people increasingly looking at the bus as a viable option for their journeys.

“That mode shift doesn’t happen overnight - it’s a gradual process, and we do know the buses won’t always appear full.

“With our population on the rise and the cost of fuel skyrocketing, having an efficient, well-subscribed public transport system will be important to future-proof our city.”

The bus runs every 20 minutes Monday to Friday from 7am-7pm and on Saturdays from 9am-3pm.

There is an hourly service on Friday nights between 7pm-11pm.

For more information, visit horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport.