Pakaitore Turia was a promising rugby player who played for teams in both New Zealand and Australia.

He played 113 games for Pōneke Rugby Club, and later went on to play for the Wellington Māori team, Wellington Lions and the Sunnybank Dragons, in Brisbane.

He also spent a season playing for Hutt Old Boys in Wellington in 2020.

“Throughout his tangi, that’s probably what he was remembered for most was his big smile and his big heart,” Tai Turia said.

“He was fiercely protective of everyone he loved.”

She has been walking every day in September as part of a national Youthline campaign called Walk the Talk.

The campaign is a 30-day wellbeing challenge where participants choose one thing connected to improving their physical or mental health and do it each day while fundraising.

It aims to promote self-care while also helping to support programmes at Youthline – including an all-hours helpline open to youth in need.

“Supporting Youthline is a way for me to help make sure other rangatahi and especially our young Māori rangatahi ... have someone to turn to when they’re struggling,” Tai Turia said.

“Suicide rates are really high within our young Māori men”.

Tai Turia is a mother herself, with three boys ages 4, 15 and 16.

“This walk is for [Pakaitore] and it’s for my kids so that they know you don’t have to go through this stuff alone,” she said.

“I want them to see that there is a whole community behind them that will be there for them.”

Her son’s Whanganui U18 rugby team will be supporting the hīkoi, along with Ngā Kau Te Awa – Kawakawa rōpū.

Her initial goal of $320 has been shattered, with over $14,600 and counting in donations.

Many in the community have sent messages of support to Tai Turia, some even joining her on her daily walks and regularly checking in on her.

“It’s really humbling,” she said.

“It just reminds me how strong our community is when we come together for something bigger than ourselves.”

The Turia family are hosting a kai for all those participating in the hīkoi on September 27, including a sausage sizzle with donated water and food.

Members from the Grace Foundation will join at the end of the walk to help set up and prepare the marae.

The hīkoi from Putiki to Whangaehu Marae will be the final part of her 30-day challenge and she chose this specific route as it ends at her brother’s resting place.

“It connects me back to him, to my whānau, where I’m from, and to the kaupapa,” Tai Turia said.

“It’s both personal and collective. It’s for my own healing, for my tamariki, and for raising awareness and support for others who may be struggling.”

Her campaign page is still open to donations and she said donations of food or water for the day of the hīkoi would be greatly appreciated.

“I’m grateful to everyone who is making this hīkoi possible.”

Tai and Pakitore Turia are the grandchildren of Te Pāti Māori co-founder, leader and long-serving MP Dame Tariana Turia.

SUICIDE AND DEPRESSION

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: Call 0800 543 354 or text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: Call 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: Call 0800 376 633 or text 234

• What’s Up: Call 0800 942 8787 (11am to 11pm) or webchat (11am to 10.30pm)

• Depression helpline: Call 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Helpline: Need to talk? Call or text 1737

• Aoake te Rā (Bereaved by Suicide Service): Call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.