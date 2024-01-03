An endurance ride at last year's Spoke Jam.

Spoke Jam is all set to go on January 13 and 14 at That Place MTB Park in Whanganui, and is a weekend of mountain bike racing and fun.

A great turnout is expected for the third Enduro race and second cross country race with riders previously coming from as far away as Auckland.

That Place has camping available so participants can make a weekend of it. That Place MTB Park is starting its fourth season with Tom Oskam, trail builder and owner, having added a new jump trail.

“The riding is great with Mr Scrubs and some of the old favourites having had a tidy-up for the summer,” said Oskam.

“Spoke Jam is supported by the Whanganui Mountain Bike Club along with some great sponsors with prizes including That Place Jam, Tweeddale Honey, That’s It Manuka Oil products and more to come.

“This year the profits from the event will go to That Place Wellness Trust, a charitable trust set up to encourage people of all ages to get on their mountain bikes and enjoy the rides and nature that That Place provides.”

■ That Place is a mountain bike park situated on the banks of Te Awa Tupua, the Wanganui River at 1021 Kaiwhaiki Rd, Whanganui. It provides mountain bike, running, walking and retreat opportunities in beautiful natural surroundings. That Place Wellness Trust has also been established to encourage people of all ages to get on their mountain bikes and enjoy the rides, with their primary focus being school-aged children who perhaps do not have the opportunity to get out and enjoy the natural environment that exists at That Place.