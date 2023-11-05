Work to connect the original building (right) to the new Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa wing has been completed. Photo / Michael McKeagg

The mid-range cost for the Sarjeant Gallery redevelopment is likely to rise by at least $300,000.

Project director Gaye Batty said that was due to the higher cost of an extract ventilation system in the original gallery.

“That ventilation system is the area between the large skylights on the exterior and the laylights,” she said.

“We want to make sure it is perfectly ventilated and not building any heat.”

Batty told a Whanganui District Council operations and performance committee meeting the $300,000 covered six areas needing interventions.

The work is not expected to push back construction completion, currently expected to be at the end of next March.

The official opening date is expected to be in the middle of 2024.

Councillor Charlie Anderson asked why addressing the “hot spot” was not part of the original design.

Batty said the issue had been identified previously but newer technology meant it would be “a more robust” ventilation system.

“It’s way above what we had anticipated initially.”

Batty’s report said several subcontractors had raised the issue of market inflation.

Councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay asked what impact that could have on the project’s budget.

Minus the expected increase of $300,000, the mid-range cost is $68,588,492. The council is set to contribute $15.68 million.

Batty said if extra work that was not already costed was required, that would need to be completed at an inflated rate. Plastering was one example.

“That‘s the cost that is at risk.

“We do have an estimation within our mid-range forecast escalations, and we hope that will cover it.”

Batty said the installation of the air bridge between the existing building and the new Pātaka o Sir Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa wing had been completed.

“That is really important, not only from a construction perspective - there can be flow and movement between the two buildings - but also it’s a significant milestone in terms of joining the old with the new.”

The lower level of the new wing was now fully glazed.

“All the heavy lifting [is] done,” Batty said.

The first of five sections of the waka hull were delivered to the designated carving facility - the Ngā Tai o Te Awa building, her report said.

The hull will be fitted around the air bridge closer to construction completion “to ensure its protection”.

Negotiations were under way to confirm a café operator at the gallery, the report said.

