The Sarjeant Gallery has announced the latest recipients of Tylee Cottage residencies.

Three artists with distinct styles will take up residencies at Tylee Cottage in Whanganui.

The Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui has announced the successful applicants for the Tylee Cottage residency programme are Areez Katki, Christopher Ulutupu and Jade Townsend, who will join the gallery as the next Tylee Cottage residents between February 2023 and June 2024.

“This year we had our highest number of applications for residencies, and it was a very difficult selection process,” Sarjeant Gallery curator and public programmes manager Greg Donson said.

“The calibre of applicants across the three residencies was extremely high, and we were heartened to receive so many excellent applicants from artists all over Aotearoa”.

Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence Areez Katki. Photo / Ashish Shah

Areez Katki has been named a Tylee Cottage resident. He is a craft/object-based practitioner who arrived in Whanganui in February 2023. Katki is an artist and writer based between Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland and Mumbai, India.

'Persepolitan', 2021, from 'There Is No Other Home But This'. Courtesy of artist Areez Katki and the GovettBrewster Art Gallery. Photo / Samuel Hartnett

His practice centres around conceptual and material-based intersections which survey the phenomenology of postcolonial identities. His projects in recent years have investigated the affective qualities embedded in material culture, often through textiles and text. Katki’s work has been exhibited across Oceania, Asia, North America and Europe.

Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence Christopher Ulutupu. Photo / Jhana Millers

Christopher Ulutupu (Samoan, Niuean and German), who is based in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, will be in residence as a photographic/new media artist from July 2023.

Still from 'The Fall', 2022. Digital video. Courtesy of artist Christopher Ulutupu and Jhana Millers.

Ulutupu’s work utilises the conventions of cinematic storytelling to interrogate the relationships between landscapes and indigenous identities. He is interested in contending with Samoan and Pacific representation and is informed by the postcard imagery of Pacific Island nations marketed to early 20th-century European audiences. His video work challenges assumptions placed on brown bodies and seeks to imagine new alternatives for contemporary indigeneity.

Tylee Cottage artist-in-residence Jade Townsend. Photo / Harry Were

Jade Townsend (Te Ātihaunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Kahungunu) will join the residency programme as a painter aged over 35 and is the recipient of Lilian Ida Smith Award for 2024. She starts at Tylee Cottage in February 2024.

'A Purple/Blue Night (Whanganui awa)', 2022. Acrylic on linen in custom oak frame. Private collection. Courtesy of artist Jade Townsend.

Townsend is a multi-disciplinary artist working at the intersection of her Māori and British heritage. Born and raised in Whanganui, she moved to Liverpool as a teenager. Exposure to a wide range of accents, dialects, regional slang, folktales and pūrākau made her aware of the impossibility of translation and cultural hybridity as a wholly transparent process. Through paint and a range of hand-made strategies, she explores the “untranslatable”, where belonging, history, place and memory are all chambers from which new cultural realities are revealed.

“The Sarjeant Gallery is excited to see the unique perspectives and ideas these residents will bring to Whanganui and their time as residents,” Donson said.

“The Tylee Cottage residency is a vital and lively part of our exhibition programme, allowing us to show contemporary work by some of Aotearoa’s best practitioners. It’s an important part of the Sarjeant Gallery’s mission to support artists, and we are always happy to welcome them into the Whanganui arts community.”

The Tylee Cottage Artist-in-Residence programme is supported by Creative New Zealand’s Toi Uru Kahikatea (Arts Development) Investment Programme.