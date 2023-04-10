Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui’s rural connectivity to be boosted by end of 2023

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Kākātahi School on State Highway 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kākātahi School on State Highway 4. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rural cellphone and internet connectivity in the Whanganui district is set to take a big leap forward this year.

At a Whanganui Rural Community Board meeting, Whanganui District Council connected community adviser Jo Buckingham said

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle