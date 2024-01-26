Ben Mana (left) and Harry Williams will do battle next month at River City Pro Wrestling's The Reckoning.

Ben Mana (left) and Harry Williams will do battle next month at River City Pro Wrestling's The Reckoning.

The success of Whanganui’s River City Pro Wrestling programme has forced its leader to return to the ring after two and a half years.

“The Modern Māori Warrior” Ben Mana and Harry Williams will do battle at The Reckoning next month, with Mana hoping to teach the up-and-comer “a lesson in humility and respect”.

“I’ve been focused on teaching and training the young guys but one developed a bit of a heightened sense of ego and self-entitlement,” Mana said.

“He thinks a lot of himself, that’s for sure. Last time out I was a manager in the main event and he snuck up behind me and smacked me with a chair.

“Harry Williams isn’t getting away with that. If you want to get the job done right, you have to do it yourself.”

The organisation’s first official show - The Awakening - was held last year.

Mana said storylines from that event would continue at The Reckoning.

“One company we are working closely with is Warrior Wrestling from Auckland,” he said.

“Antony Khan will be back in town and he’s bringing a few of his cronies with him.

“They’ll be taking on rookies that have stepped up in the local scene. Hopefully, our boys will be up to the task.”

There were now 12-14 recruits at the River City gym and inquiries were flooding in, he said.

Wrestling wasn’t all about physique, either.

‘You’ve obviously got the larger-than-life characters - the big guys - then you’ve got everyday-looking guys that are willing to put their bodies on the line too.

“Sometimes, their heart outmatched their size. If you put the mahi in you get the treats.”

Mana said wrestling was about getting a crowd reaction, regardless if it was cheers or boos.

Villains are referred to as “heels”, with heroes called “faces”.

“Character work and charisma definitely have a big role to play.

“You want people who have come to watch to care about what you’re doing in the ring.”

Harry Williams loved being booed more than anything, Mana said.

“He does whatever he can to get that negative reaction. It’s great.”

There will be eight Whanganui wrestlers in action at The Reckoning, alongside others from Auckland, Wellington and the South Island.

The Reckoning kicks off at 6pm on February 10 in the Eulogy Lounge at the Whanganui Racecourse.

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.