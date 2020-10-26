Whanganui's River City Big Band in concert

The River City Big Band plays this Sunday at the Jazz Club. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui Jazz Club is proud to present our very own River City Big Band at its November club night this Sunday at the St Johns Club.

The band is a fascinating reflection of our community in so many ways. Since its humble beginnings with rehearsals for a handful of musicians in a garage, it has grown into a flourishing democratic institution with more than 20 players meeting up most every week to rehearse in the band room of Whanganui Brass.

The players come from all different walks of life and with diverse musical backgrounds. New faces are always appearing, just as familiar ones at times depart.

What unites and at the same time propels the band forward is the magic of the "big band vehicle" that has developed from the glorious swing era. The repertoire includes some of the celebrated jazz masterpieces, paying homage to that great tradition. It has moved on to include popular modern classics.

You will hear a dozen horns, brass and woodwind and a complete rhythm section and not one, not two, but three vocalists! This is music that demands co-operation to create harmony – a fine template for our community.

Whanganui is rightfully recognised for its dynamic culture, and the River City Big Band plays its part by keeping this music alive. And music is alive and well in our town. This is one of many live performances that we are fortunate to be able to enjoy. Come out and support a band that plays with joy and passion. You are sure to have a great time!

The music starts at 6.30 with the St Johns Club, 158 Glasgow St, providing a fine menu of food and drink. General admission is $25, and members pay $15. Memberships are available at the door.

* Ken Chernoff is president of the Whanganui Jazz Club