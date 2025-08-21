Advertisement
Whanganui’s Rapanui Rd trail: Construction begins on first stage

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Westmere School principal Phil Walker (right) and contractor Jeremiah Waitokia on Rapanui Rd between the school and Westmere Lake. Photo / Mike Tweed

Construction is under way on the first part of an 8.3km trail in rural Whanganui, with a key link for schoolchildren to be the first stretch completed.

The Rapanui Rd Trail, which will eventually link State Highway 3 with Kai Iwi Beach, is being driven by a 13-person committee.

Committee

