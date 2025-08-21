Construction started this month and is to be completed in four weeks.

Westmere School principal Phil Walker said he was thrilled that hiring a van to transport students to the lake would soon be a thing of the past.

“The kids are rapt, and there is growing interest from parents and the Westmere community. It will be an asset for the whole area,” he said.

“Some really good people are invested in this. I’ve got no doubt they’ll get it done.

“There is a long way to go to get it to Mowhanau, but you’ve got to start somewhere.”

Committee spokesperson and cycle advocate Norman Gruebsch said the trail would have a compacted shell rock surface.

“We have worked with local hapū and iwi, who fully support it, and no consent was required from the [Whanganui District] council or Horizons [Regional Council],” he said.

“Once we can get this section done and it gets usage, we are hopeful to get more support.

“Maybe construction companies come on board and do 100m or 200m, and others will put funding towards this good cause.”

The committee presented the trail plan to the Whanganui District Council in August 2023.

A budget of $2.4 million for the project was included in the council’s draft long-term plan for 2024-34, but that was reduced to $500,000.

Campion said everyone on the committee had brought “valuable skills to the table” and that allowed the project to move at pace.

“It’s been a very natural process,” she said.

“Getting the Duncan Trust funding was the catalyst and, as soon as we got the $80,000, that was it. We were away.

“All 13 of us have the bit between our teeth. We are absolutely determined to get this trail.”

Gruebsch said support for the project, in terms of funding and volunteer hours, had been extraordinary.

“Our committee is planning to approach further trusts, plus a range of businesses, individuals and clubs we hope will be willing and able to contribute to the $1.3m needed to build the trail,” he said.

“Our focus is very much on creating a safe walking and biking trail for the enjoyment of Whanganui residents of all ages and, importantly, tourists and visitors to our region.”

More information on the project can be found on the Rapanui Road Trail Fundraising Appeal Facebook page.

