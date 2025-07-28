Whanganui-based Playground Centre general manager Glenn Neal (right) with the Toddler 6 installation team as they installed a new playground for a school in Kuwait.

Whanganui-based Playground Centre, off the back of winning Playspace of the Year, has provided a new facility for preschoolers in Kuwait.

Recently, general manager Glenn Neal travelled to Kuwait to oversee the installation and help assemble the Adventure Run 170 playground at Al Bayan Bilingual School.

Playground Centre has partnered with the school for more than a year, manufacturing a modular play structure for the school’s preschoolers, and is working on new play areas for other parts of the school.

Playground Centre, located on Heads Rd, works with schools around the world to design and build playgrounds and outdoor learning spaces that support student wellbeing, development and learning.

All of the equipment is designed and manufactured in Whanganui.