Whanganui-based Playground Centre general manager Glenn Neal (right) with the Toddler 6 installation team as they installed a new playground for a school in Kuwait.
Whanganui-based Playground Centre, off the back of winning Playspace of the Year, has provided a new facility for preschoolers in Kuwait.
Recently, general manager Glenn Neal travelled to Kuwait to oversee the installation and help assemble the Adventure Run 170 playground at Al Bayan Bilingual School.
Playground Centre has partneredwith the school for more than a year, manufacturing a modular play structure for the school’s preschoolers, and is working on new play areas for other parts of the school.
“They’re not just places for fun – they are essential learning environments that support development and connection."
Filleul said to ensure ease and cost-effectiveness for its global clients, Playground Centre supplied the playgrounds in kitset form and, where required, provided support from its team to oversee assembly and installation on site.
“We not only work with schools, but also with councils and communities to create inclusive, inspiring spaces for all ages and reflect each community’s unique needs, values and identity,” Filleul said.
Playground Centre has recently delivered play spaces for the junior school at Wellington College International School in Bangkok and the American School of Doha in Qatar.
In New Zealand, its work has been recognised with projects winning Playspace of the Year at the Recreation Aotearoa Parks Awards.
Caroline Bay Playground in Timaru won the top honour in 2024 and in May this year the Playspace of the Year was awarded to Tauranga’s Waterfront Playground.
Filleul said both destination playgrounds were designed in close collaboration with local councils and communities to reflect and celebrate each location’s history and culture, and be accessible to all ages and abilities.
The playgrounds delivered flow-on social benefits such as the health and wellbeing of children, families and communities; social connection; reduced youth crime; transformation of spaces; and boosted the local economy and property values, he said.
“Each one is a true collaboration, bringing together ideas and expertise to realise a shared vision.”