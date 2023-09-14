Phil Thomsen in his shade house.

Wanganui Orchid Society is looking forward to hosting its spring show shortly. Orchids are incredibly diverse – they are the largest family of plants, with over 30,000 natural forms, as well as innumerable hybrids.

Even people who have been interested in orchids for decades are often startled to see a totally different form. They cover the whole range of colours except blue.

The friendly club is a way for people to get together to enjoy a shared love of orchids, and to learn how to grow them in a supportive environment. The society meets on the first Tuesday of the month, at 7pm in the Forrest Lounge at Dempsey and Forrest, 208 Guyton St.

Over winter the club meets on the first Sunday of the month at 2pm. A friendly competition is held, orchid-related matters are discussed, and there is often a discussion about orchid culture. Sometimes trips are arranged to orchid growers.

Club member Phil Thomsen has been growing orchids at his current house for 13 years, and is preparing them for the show. September is the peak flowering time for orchids, so he is hoping he will be able to contribute to a spectacular club display.

Thomsen’s orchids come from all over the world, including South America, Australia and Southeast Asia.

“I particularly like to grow orchids that are a bit different – unusual forms or colours,” said Thomsen.

He has several growing areas – a plastic-covered tunnel house, a shade house, a simple shelf arrangement against a fence, in his house, and some just growing in his garden.

“There is an orchid for almost any position – some will grow in full sun in a pot on a patio, others in deep shade, and still others prefer to grow inside the house,” he said. “The popular moth orchids, sold in garden centres, are easy to grow in the house. However, many people are gifted them, and are disappointed that they either die or refuse to flower again.

“This is where the orchid club is particularly useful – the more experienced growers are free with their advice, and supplies such as orchid bark are available for members.

“As well as sumptuous displays of orchids at the show, there will be sales of plants – and not just orchids. Several vendors will be selling a range of garden and house plants, including the popular bromeliads,” he said.

■ The show will be from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, September 23-24, at the Whanganui High School hall in Purnell St. There will be a $2 entry charge to help cover the hireage of the hall.



