Whanganui’s only female mechanical apprentice ‘tearing down the walls’ of a male-dominated industry

Mike Tweed
By
3 mins to read
Eleanor Simons says she has always loved anything car-related. Photo / Bevan Conley

Holland Automotive’s Eleanor Simons is currently in a club of one - but she’s hoping it doesn’t stay that way for long.

According to the Motor Industry Training Organisation (MITO), she is the only female

