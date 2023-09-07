William Arnold currently works at Bunnings Whanganui.

New Zealand First’s Whanganui candidate says people will be surprised by the party’s popularity come election time.

William Arnold spent 23 years in Australia in the farming and security sectors before returning home in 2014.

That was when he joined NZ First. “I became a member of the local committee just after the last election and this year it was suggested that I should put my hand up to be the candidate for Whanganui.

“People like to have a face to put to their vote. If they’re going to vote for a party, they need to have a representative in their electorate.”

NZ First didn’t get enough party votes to make it to Parliament in 2020.

Arnold said there had been “more than a bit” of a resurgence in support as of late.

“[Winston Peters’] leader’s meetings around the country, which he has been doing for well over a year, have all been really well attended – 300-odd people upwards.

“I think the country will be quite surprised how well New Zealand First comes back.”

The party wanted to see growth in the regions and the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) was an example of that, Arnold said.

“[Regions] are the engine rooms for the country. We provide the exports that give us our wealth.

“Obviously, [PGF] is a thing our electorate can apply for.”

He said he was very concerned with the direction New Zealand was heading in and October’s election would be “the most crucial one we will see in our lifetimes”.

“There is the co-governance issue. Given what’s going on in the world, this is a time when we should be standing together, not dividing ourselves.

“Rather than having a separate Māori health entity, I think having health outcomes delivered by need is the way to go.”

Arnold moved to Whanganui in 2016 and currently works four days a week at Bunnings Whanganui.

While his job had impacted his ability to fully hit the campaign trail, he was still at the Whanganui River Markets most Saturdays.

On the whole, he had got good feedback from the public, he said.

“As far as our policies are concerned, and the feeling towards our candidates across the country, we are getting a fairly good response.

“Obviously, there are always going to be those who are more fervent in their political affiliations but that’s OK.

“I think we are doing all right.”

Arnold said he had been “a bit of a jack-of-all-trades” throughout his working life.

“I did a fitter-turner-welder apprenticeship when I left school and worked in the manufacturing trades until I went to Australia.

“Over there, I worked in security for 16 years before being a contract milker in Victoria and New South Wales.

“That varied experience would stand me in good stead as an MP for Whanganui. We’ve got farming, we’ve got light industry. I’ve been there and done it.”

