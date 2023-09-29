Carl Bates is hoping to win the Whanganui seat back for National.

Carl Bates is hoping to win the Whanganui seat back for National.

Carl Bates is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to next month’s general election.

Whanganui’s National Party candidate says the country can’t afford another three years of a Labour government and his party will ensure “delivery for every dollar spent”.

“That means having people who have been there and done that and have a vast array of experience across a whole lot of different sectors.

“I put my hand up to make sure I could help us change the government.

“What is right for New Zealand and what is right for Whanganui is often aligned, and we need a strong economy in order to deliver health and education right across the country.”

When asked if he would speak out against party policy if he thought it would be detrimental to the electorate, Bates referenced former deputy leader Nikki Kaye.

In 2010, Kaye, then the MP for Auckland Central, spoke out against the National government’s proposal to allow mining on Great Barrier Island.

“That would be the reference point I would look to, to work out how to deal with an issue should it come up,” Bates said.

“More importantly, the role of the MP for Whanganui is to ensure National policies are felt here in our city.”

Bates said the electorate had been hard done by under Labour and it wasn’t benefitting from government centralisation, whether it be through Te Whatu Ora, Three Waters or Te Pūkenga.

“National will put in place city and regional deals and Simon Watts, the spokesperson for local government, along with Chris Luxon have been in town speaking about this issue.

“Both have been in front of the Whanganui District Council to have that kōrero.”

His party’s tax plan wasn’t “tax cuts for the rich”, Bates said.

“We aren’t cutting the 39 per cent tax rate, we aren’t even inflation-adjusting that upper tax bracket,” Bates said.

“National’s tax adjustments are about middle and squeezed New Zealanders so they can get ahead.”

The party is proposing a traffic light system for Jobseeker beneficiaries, with two breaches (orange) meaning more regular check-ins and guidance.

After three sanctions there could be benefit cuts or suspension, money management and mandatory community work experience introduced.

Bates said research showed having a job was great for mental and physical health.

“We think it is a disservice to New Zealanders and youth if we’re not helping people get off Jobseeker and into work.

“If there are jobs out there, and there are, then there is accountability around people taking them up. With rights come responsibilities and we want to bring that back into the benefit system we have in New Zealand.”

Adjusted tax brackets wouldn’t drive up inflation, Bates said.

Treasury’s advice to Finance Minister Grant Robertson was it would be less inflationary than government spending.

“Instead of the government trying to work out how to spend more itself, we put that money in the back pockets of New Zealanders so they can choose how to save, invest or spend it in a way that will help their household.”

Bates said there had to be a focus on growing average household income in Whanganui city, which currently stood at $88,000 a year. The national average was around $118,000.

“We do that by supporting businesses, removing red tape and enabling them to employ more people and do more work, getting farmers back to farming, and having an effective polytechnic that’s helping train students for the skills we need here.”

There were a lot of National billboards up around the electorate at the moment and that was an example of the “appetite for change”, he said.

Being visible in the electorate as a local MP wasn’t an impossible task.

“Chester [Borrows, former Whanganui MP] did it and I had the privilege of spending a bit of time with him before he passed,” Bates said.

“He gave me some very clear tips on how to ensure I was visible and engaged in the electorate, at the same time as fulfilling the responsibilities in Wellington.”

As for his political ambitions, Bates said he was focused on being the best member of Parliament he could for Whanganui.

“That will be where it starts.

“By definition, I’m not a career politician because I’ve worked in the real world. I’ve experienced my own business and experienced the challenge of finding the money to pay the wages.”

Mike Tweed is an assistant news director and multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.