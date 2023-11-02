Joanna Love on flute and Cristian Salazar on classical guitar.

Whanganui’s Lyric Singers are putting the finishing touches to their end-of-year concert. The usual wide variety of choral music from Mozart to the Carpenters, George and Ira Gershwin to Negro spirituals with acknowledgement of Armistice Day and a bit of local flavour. There is sure to be something for everyone.

The choir is delighted to be joined by special guest artists Clyde Dixon on cornet, Joanna Love on flute and Cristian Salazar on classical guitar.

Clyde Dixon started playing in brass bands at 8 years old, at the Papakura Brass Band with his dad Harold who taught him at that stage. He won his first solo competition that year, and he then moved to the Papatoetoe Band.

He started touring with bands when he was 13 years old, his first tour was to the USA. He has played in award-winning bands all over the world and has performed as a soloist on numerous occasions including at the Edinburgh Tattoo, the King of Tonga’s Coronation and at Gallipoli and Chunuk Bair at three Anzac Day commemorations.

He has won numerous competitions and medals over his extensive career and the choir are delighted to have him appear at this concert.

Originally from Upper Hutt, Joanna Love spent 30 years living on the West Coast of the South Island, before moving to Whanganui in 2013 to take up a teaching position at Whanganui High School.

Joanna completed LTCL piano and flute diplomas while living in Wellington and enjoyed a brief stint in the National Youth Orchestra. She has always been involved in community musical activities, including teaching piano and flute, choral conducting and accompanying brass soloists. Joanna is presently an accompanist with Brass Whanganui, involved in local concerts, as well as attending regional and national brass competitions.

Cristian Huenuqueo Salazar was born in Chile and moved to New Zealand in 2010. He has participated in different courses, concerts, seminars and competitions in various countries around the world with well-known guitarists. While he was in Chile, he was an active member of the “Ensemble of Guitar of Chile”. In 2010, after he moved to NZ, Cristian was part of the “Guitar Ensemble of New Zealand”. Since 2020, Cristian has been teaching Spanish and music in secondary schools in the Whanganui area.

In 2020, Joanna met Cristian while teaching at Whanganui High School and they formed a duo to play at the Latin-American film festival held in Whanganui that year. They are looking forward to sharing a varied programme of classical items for flute and guitar, including South American compositions.

■ The Lyric Singers look forward to welcoming you to, what promises to be, a wonderful afternoon of music and song, to be held at Christ Church, Wicksteed Street on Saturday, November 11, at 2pm.











