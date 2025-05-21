Reggae band Lights Out won the Whanganui Smokefreerockquest regional final. The band members are (from left) Alijah Ngaronga, Jeremiah Herewini, Poppy Brooks-Mann, Mason maraku, Manaia Takiari, Rangitaumata hayward, Amelia Muir, Arne Leiva-Benegas, Moata Leiva-Benegas and Gio Maraku.
A band of 10 Whanganui students has won two of the top prizes in the Smokefreerockquest and Tangata Beats regional finals.
Lights Go Out took first place in the band category for both Smokefreerockquest and Tangata Beats on Saturday night at the Royal Whanganui Opera House, making them eligible to apply for the national competition in Auckland.
Smokefreerockquest, which started in 1988, is an annual competition that challenges students to create original music and perform it on stage in front of regional and national audiences.
Thousands of students across 21 regions participate in the competition every year.
Smokefreerockquest is well-intertwined with New Zealand’s music industry with now-internationally known artists having participated in the contest including Brooke Fraser, Broods, Bic Runga, Kimbra and Ladyhawke.
The Tangata Beats event started in 1998 as the Urban Beats Award but over time became its own competition.
The Lights Go Out members, Alijah Ngaronga, Jeremiah Herewini, Poppy Brooks-Mann, Mason Maraku, Manaia Takiari, Rangitaumata Hayward, Amelia Muir, Arne Leiva-Benegas, Moata Leiva-Benegas and Gio Maraku, met through Te Kura Waenga o Rutherford although some have gone on to secondary school at Cullinane College and Whanganui High School.
“They’re still all with our music teacher [Jordan Maraku] and he makes a band every year and most of the years it’s been the same people,” keyboardist Amelia Muir said.